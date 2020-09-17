Thursday, September 17, 2020
On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday today.

Young Narendra Damodardas Modi (R)
On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, journalist Sheela Bhat, who is also the treasurer of Editors’ Guild of India, took to Twitter to share an anecdote of one of her meetings with PM Modi.

Bhatt, in her tweet, said that she had met Prime Minister Modi when he was studying second year MA at home of his teachers Praveen Seth and Surabhi Ben.

Tagging the image of Surabhi Ben, Bhatt said that Modi during his days at Ahmedabad, had lived an extraordinary life. She went on to say that Prime Minister Modi only got his first home at the age of 51 years when he became of the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 suggesting that Modi had truly lived like a nomad without owning any materialistic possessions till he became the chief minister and got government accommodation.

Prime Minister Modi, remembering his earlier days, said he was delighted for bringing back memories from his student days and especially memories of his teacher, late Praveen Sheth. He was an outstanding mentor, said PM Modi while asking the whereabouts of Surabhi Ben.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi, Bhatt said that Surabhi Ben is currently 87-years old and living in Fremont, USA, with her family.

Bhatt said that Surabhi Ben also recollected how Prime Minister Modi had liked ‘black coffee’ at the age of 14 and was a ‘voracious reader’ who borrowed many books to read in the 1980s. She added that Surabhi ben is not at all surprised to see where he has reached today.

Prime Minister Modi’s journey

Before becoming the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat. When Keshubhai Patel-led BJP government in Gujarat was facing severe backlash over allegations of corruption, abuse of power and poor administration after the devastating 2001 earthquake, Patel resigned. Modi was brought in to lead the state. Within few months of swearing in as chief minister, Gujarat had byelections where he Rajkot (West) seat as MLA in February 2002, his first ever electoral victory.

The rest, as they say is history.

