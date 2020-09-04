A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.

Various social media users took to the internet to share the video accusing Republic TV reporters of using disparaging words on live tv. In the video that has gone viral now, it was seen that a reporter, allegedly working with Republic TV had uttered ‘F**k Ma**rch*d’ as one of their car chased officials from the Narcotics Bureau, who had carried out raids actress Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai.

We hope that now people won’t mind for light words like #Chutiya, when #Arnab News Channel is officially using #OhFuckMa******d. And now if anybody calls him M*******d on live debate then it’s all fine. pic.twitter.com/4OPsYsqzbz — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) September 4, 2020

Netizens posted the live feed of Republic TV video to allege that it was one of Republic TV’s reporters who had used such words.

Republic TV clarifies

Following the social media outrage over such vulgar words being said on live tv, the Republic TV issued a clarification regarding the same and distanced itself from the controversy saying that the reporter who used such words did not belong to their organization. The Republic TV said that the one reporter, who did not belong to their organization, had taken a lift in one of the cars belonged to them.

A reporter’s clip using unparliamentary language is doing rounds. The reporter ISN’T FROM REPUBLIC but from another channel & was taking a lift in our car. Questions may be directed at that reporter. Republic will take STRONG LEGAL ACTION against anyone ascribing it to Republic — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2020

In their statement, Republic TV asked social media users not to wrongly ascribe the incident to the Republic TV.