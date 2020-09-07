AIIMS team quiz Cooper docs over the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput

In a new development surrounding the unnatural death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of three AIIMS doctors had prepared a list of four questions for the Cooper hospital doctors who conducted the autopsy of the deceased actor, reported India Today.

On Saturday, the team of three doctors from AIIMS Delhi, namely, Dr. T Millo, Dr. Adarsh Kumar, and Dr. Abhishek Yadav visited the scene along with teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and CFSL (Forensic Investigation of Crime and Scientific Services). They were in Mumbai for a short period between September 4 and September 6.

AIIMS doctors quiz Cooper Hospital doctors about the autopsy report

The five doctors from the Cooper Hospital were quizzed by the Delhi team. The four questions included, “What is your opinion about ligature mark alone? With mixing the internal examinations findings and inquest reports. Please explain how you ruled out the possibility of ligature strangulation? How could ligature mark be produced by a kurta, the alleged ligature material? How this narrative of homicidal ligature strangulation which has been spread among public all over world can be resolved?”

Reportedly, the last pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput had horizontal ligature marks in the middle of the neck, instead of being oblique and abraded. Such an occurrence is common in homicide cases and not suicide.

Medical Team from Delhi visits Mumbai

Earlier, the medical board held a meeting and concluded, following the assessment of documents, that a visit to the crime scene was essential. The team of doctors had the mandate to visit the crime scene as well as the Cooper Hospital where the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput was conducted. They also had the mandate to interact with the officers from the Central investigative agency, mortuary staff, and the doctors who performed the autopsy. The doctors from AIIMS Delhi also recreated the crime scene in the presence of Meetu Singh, the sister of the deceased actor.

Autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput lacks time stamp

As per a report by India Today, the final autopsy report lacked a timestamp, which is considered a critical piece of information. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the Forensics Department at AIIMS, has stated that the Mumbai police should have sought a second opinion from doctors since the column for the timestamp was left vacant. “It is a hard fact, what can be said about that … they should give it. It is mandatory,” he was quoted as saying. He further added, “If there is something missing (in the autopsy report) they have to take a second opinion from doctors.”