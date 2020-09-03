In yet another attempt to paint Sushant Singh Rajput as a mentally disturbed person, India Today has reported the excerpts from the statement Sushant’s alleged psychologist Susan Walker gave to Mumbai Police. They have recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychologist who was allegedly treating Sushant.

According to India Today’s report, Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, and his condition deteriorated in October and November 2019. Walker said that Rhea told her Sushant is having suicidal thoughts. She met Sushant for the first time in November 2019. Though the first appointment was canceled, when Walker came to know about Sushant’s condition, she advised Rhea to immediately.

After talking to Sushant, she concluded that he had high anxiety levels. Even the medicines were not working. She further added that he used to take medication for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when he was young. She mentioned that Rajput’s mother also died due to a panic attack. Walker said she was sure Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. She suggested that they should see Dr Parveen Dadachanji as well to have an opinion about the diagnosis.

In her statement, she said that Sushant used to cry for no reason. He had mood swings and often indulged in overspending. At the peak of his illness, he was unable to sleep for 4-5 days in a row. On 7th June 2020, a day before Rhea left Sushant’s place, she called Dr Walker and informed her about Rajput’s deteriorating health. She gave them time for 8th June, but Rhea cancelled the appointment later.

Problems with the statement and report

As per the Mental Health Care Act 2017, it is illegal to access or publish the details of someone’s illness without prior permission, in extraordinary circumstances such as if it is a matter of life or death or court orders. It was unethical and unlawful on the part of India Today to publish the statement obtained by the news agency.

Susan Walker is not a qualified psychiatrist but a consulting psychologist. She is professionally and legally not allowed to diagnose patients with a possible mental disorder. She cannot administer, alter, or ask to change medicines. She asked Sushant to visit her for a clinical examination, which she cannot do. It is unclear from the report if she was the one who changed Sushant’s medicines or the psychiatrist.

In her statement, she said, “I felt that since Mr Sushant Singh had stopped taking medicines, bipolar disorder had grown to an extensive level and he might have got a relapse of the disease, because of not taking medicines, this disease keeps on growing every time and becomes even more serious, as per my experience.” She repeatedly told Sushant he could be cured, but Bipolar disorder has no cure, and the patient has to undergo regular treatment for the disease throughout his or her life. The disease has no cure, but the symptoms are treatable with proper medication and lifestyle changes, as suggested by the doctor.

India Today also quotes Susan Walker saying that Rhea Chakraborty had told her that Sushant was having suicidal thoughts. At a time when Rhea is facing investigation in the Sushant’s death case and her versions have been questioned, India Today is again trying to prove Sushant had mental disorder based on her claims. Rhea Chakraborty has been found telling lies on the issue at various times, including the infamous interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, and therefore her claims are not credible at present.