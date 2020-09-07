Monday, September 7, 2020
Former Governor of Meghalaya advised against entering West Bengal politics by TMC Minister amidst rising political violence in the state

TMC MLA and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee took to Twitter to slam the former Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy, after he made remarks hinting at the situation in the state and alluded that it is turning into 'West Bangladesh'.

OpIndia Staff
TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee issues veiled threats against ex-Governor of Meghalaya
Tathagata Roy (left), Partha Chatterjee (right), images via The New Indian Express and Telegraph India
The TMC Minister tweeted, “Bengal is a land where respect for people is paramount! Tathagata Roy has made some wild obnoxious comments and he should really consider the idea of entering Bengal politics with such a polluted mindset.”

Partha Chatterjee had shared an old article listing some remarks by Roy on modern-day Bengali ‘liberalism’ where he had insinuated that the people of the state are being forced to seek menial jobs in other state while the state’s ruling politicians seek trivial issues to stir up controversies. The article shared by Partha Chatterjee mentions Tathagata Chatterjee making blunt remarks on a variety of matters, which included the suggestion that the terrorists responsible for the Pathankot terror attack should be wrapped in pig’s skin and buried in pig excreta.

Tweet by former Meghalaya Minister riles up Trinamool Congress

Earlier, in the day, Tathagata Roy had expressed fears about how so-called ‘progressive thoughts’ had led to the destruction of the State. Without naming any political party, he took potshots at the ruling dispensation on how it was hellbent on turning the West Bengal into ‘West Bangladesh’. Praising the Prime Minister, the former Meghalaya Governor said that the fear of Narendra Modi had prevented the State from turning into the ‘West Bangladesh’.

He tweeted, “There is no state in India called ‘Bengal’. West Bengal,through its so-called ‘progressive thoughts’ has shot itself in the feet and would have been halfway today to becoming West Bangladesh. It is only the fear of the Iron Man in New Delhi that prevents it. Jai Hind.”

In a series of tweets, Roy had emphasised how Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had worked to create West Bengal, a land for Bengali speaking Hindus. Sharing some incidences from the region’s political history, Roy had stated that had it not been for Mukherjee, Bengali Hindus would have all been slaughtered. He had also discussed how the radical Bengali Muslims call Mukherjee as ‘Shyama Poka’, an insect.

Rising political violence in West Bengal

Political violence is on the rise in West Bengal, ever since Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC came to power. Bolstered by political patronage, the goons have turned into a nightmare for the political opponents in the State. Recently, a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal. He was first beaten mercilessly by about 50 TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief. The family alleged that the TMC workers stopped the victim’s daughter when she tried to offer him water. The TMC workers also threatened to thrash Paul’s daughter if she tried to help her father.

On July 13, The West Bengal police had recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from the previous night. While the West Bengal police has ruled out ‘foul play’, the BJP unit of West Bengal has alleged that the MLA Debendranath Roy was murdered. BJP President (North Dinajpur) stated that the ‘suicide note’ was a conspiracy by the police to protect the murderers of the deceased politician. “We are not satisfied with the probe by the CID and will stick to our demand for a CBI investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

