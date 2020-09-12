Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home News Reports You have to live in Mumbai to understand the tyranny of this govt: Vivek...
News Reports
Updated:

You have to live in Mumbai to understand the tyranny of this govt: Vivek Agnihotri narrates how he was hounded for writing against the whims of Maharashtra govt

"Me & my wife stood for 2 hrs outside my building on the road while Corona was at peak as all dirty tricks were used against me", said Vivek.

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, filmmaker, author, and activist.
191

Yesterday a veteran of the Indian Navy – Madan Sharma was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp. Sharing the picture of the retired Navy officer’s injured eye, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in a thread of Tweets, narrated how he too was hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra Government which tried to muzzle him for speaking against its whims.

In his Tweet, he explains why he suddenly unfollowed many friends on Twitter. He says that the reason behind the hurried decision is the Maharashtra Government and the police. “Since they were following me and who I interacted with closely and actually summoned few to police Stn, I didn’t want anyone to get into trouble, hence unfollowed all and deleted my TL”, wrote the filmmaker.

Vivek claims that in the month of April when the corona scourge was at its peak and Mumbai was under strict curfew and no one was allowed to go outside their houses, the Maharashtra govt “SENT POLICE to my house to INTIMIDATE and THREATEN me to shut up and not speak against the govt”.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri hounded by Maha Govt

He elucidated that the intolerant Maha government, displeased with him for writing about the Palghar lynching of Sadhus and against the Mismanagement of Covid, decided to bullyrag him. They used their topmost police officers to intimidate him. Even the Deputy Commissioner of Maharashtra police, who was compelled to act against him, was extremely embarrassed as he had a lot of respect for the filmmaker for his work on the Urban Naxals, but his hands were tied, said Agnihotri.

- Advertisement -

Narrating further how he and his family were hounded, Vivek Agnihotri wrote: “Me & my wife stood for 2 hrs outside my building on the road while Corona was at peak as all dirty tricks were used against me”.

He wondered if the Maharashtra government could badger a person like him “what they can do to the hapless 66 Yr old veteran Madan Sharma”.

Shiv Sena goons assault retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

The recent display of intolerance by the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government has been quite disconcerting. Yesterday the Shiv Sena goons assaulted a retired naval office for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

The CCTV footage of the incident that had gone viral on social media, showed how the veteran was brutally attacked by a bunch of goons.

Kangana Ranaut hounded by Shiv Sena government

Actor Kangana Ranaut too has lately been at the receiving end facing constant threats, derogatory attacks and harassment from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. On September 9, the Shiv Sena led BMC demolished her property in Bandra worth crores, within just 24 hours of a ‘stop work’ notice and at a time when such demolition activities have been prohibited by a High Court order.

Maha Govt tries to muzzle Republic TV

In fact, earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court observed that party’s affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a ‘statutory body’ to interfere or supersede Republic TV contract with its cable network operators. It’s appalling how the Shiv Sena government, issued veiled threats to the cable operators to ban the Arnab Goswami-led media network or face consequences.

The crackdown on Republic TV by Shiv Sena comes at the backdrop of Republic TV’s relentless coverage into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and the recent controversial demolition drive carried out by Sena-led BMC against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”
Read more
Media

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.
Read more

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.

On a day Chinese mouthpiece editor taunts Indian Army over food, Rahul Gandhi questions why different food is served to jawans and officers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Global Times seems to be sharing an unfaltering understanding with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi

Here are 8 other things JRD Tata spoke about in the now viral clip showing his views on Jawaharlal Nehru

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 1987, JRD Tata was interviewed by Rajiv Mehrotra as part of his "In Conversation" series, which aired on Doordarshan

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo with a ‘2015 like massacre’ for deciding to republish Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement of reprinting the cartoons by Charlie Hebdo has triggered Islamists from several countries
Read more
News Reports

China secretly administers experimental Coronavirus vaccine to 100,000 people

OpIndia Staff -
Three coronavirus vaccine prepared by China are currently undergoing Phase 3 trials to determine their efficacy in warding off COVID-19, the disease caused by Wuhan coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Idols of Hindu deities in a Kali Mandir vandalised in Gazipur

OpIndia Staff -
Four idols of a Kali Mandir in Bangladesh were beheaded by unknown miscreants on Friday
Read more
News Reports

You have to live in Mumbai to understand the tyranny of this govt: Vivek Agnihotri narrates how he was hounded for writing against the...

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in a thread of Tweets, narrates how he too was hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray led-Maha Govt
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Media

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”
Read more
Media

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.
Read more
Entertainment

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard cancels Netflix, calls out controversial movie ‘Cuties’, likens it to child porn

OpIndia Staff -
The former Democratic presidential candidate attacked streaming giant Netflix arguing that the controversial film will only increase the appetite for paedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.
Read more
News Reports

Six Shiv Sena goons who assaulted retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,111FollowersFollow
13,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com