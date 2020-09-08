A West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha leader from Bishnupur, South 24 Parganas was shot at on Monday by unidentified miscreants. Radharani Naskar, who is the vice-president of the BJP women’s wing was reportedly shot outside her residence at Raghudebpur village.

WB BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee took to Twitter to inform about the incident. She added that Radharani Naskar’s condition remains critical.

According to reports, Radharani Naskar was first taken to a local medical institution for treatment. However, after being turned away from there she was later admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Deriding the anarchy in Mamata Banerjee-run state, Chatterjee wrote: “A new low for West Bengal as women are now murdered mercilessly. You have lost the moral mandate to continue as the CM, Mamata Banerjee”.

TMC goons have shot Radharani Naskar, a Mahila Morcha BJP worker from Bishnupur, S 24 Parganas. She’s fighting for her life at hospital.



A new low for West Bengal as women are now murdered mercilessly. You have lost the moral mandate to continue as the CM, Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/CtPfOIOnkH — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) September 7, 2020

Alleging that TMC goons were behind the attack, Locket Chatterjee said the ruling TMC wants to silence the voice of protest by the Mahila Morcha.

The Trinamool Congress denied the charge and claimed that the attack was the result of the infighting in the state unit of BJP. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

West Bengal BJP worker Rabin Paul lynched to death, names TMC in dying testimony

This is not the first time any BJP worker in West Bengal has come under attack. Political violence and murders, especially of BJP workers have continued unabated in Mamata Banerjee’s ruled state. Recently, a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal.

According to reports, a group of 50 people belonging to the Trinamool Congress had lynched Paul to death. He was first beaten mercilessly by the TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief.

The victim’s family had alleged that the TMC workers not only stopped the victim’s daughter when she tried to offer him water, but also threatened to thrash her if she tried to help her father.

In his dying testimony, Rabin Paul had named the TMC goons. In his dying moment Rabin Paul had recounted, “Tara party er lok… TMC party er (They are party workers.. TMC workers).