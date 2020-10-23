As the world continues to suffer from the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, some villages in Gujarat are setting an example for the world to deal with these apocalyptic times. According to reports, 139 villages in Rajkot, Gujarat have not recorded even a single case of Covid-19. According to News 18 India, out of total 598 villages of Rajkot, 139 villages have been declared as ‘corona free’ as there has been no positive case of Covid-19 in any of these villages so far.

People in these 139 villages have been strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines. Entry of outsiders is completely restricted in the villages and the people religiously wear masks and follow social distancing norms. According to the report, people in the villages believe that they can prevent Covid-19 from spreading if guidelines are followed properly. Therefore, these people avoid going outside unless necessary. These villages falling under 27 tehsils of Rajkot form around 28% of the total population in 96 tehsils of Rajkot.

District Health Officer Dr. Mitesh Bhanderi said that there has been no migration to these villages from outside since the beginning of the pandemic and therefore no positive cases were found, reported Divya Bhaskar. The villages have low population and people are aware and have been following social distancing. He said that the administration will increase the number of tests to ensure that no cases are left.

Gujarat has a total of 14,043 active cases of Covid-19 with 3,670 deaths so far. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar are the five most affected districts in the State.