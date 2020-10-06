A major altercation broke out between the members of the Congress party who had gathered in Mumbai’s Vasai to mark their protest against the Hathras incident. The video of the in-fighting between the Congress members is now going viral on the social media platforms.

The Congress leaders and workers in Mumbai’s Vasai had gathered on October 5 near the Vasai tehsil office in Mumbai to stage a demonstration against the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident. However, the protest turned awry when the supporters of the Congress party fought amongst each other over holding a banner and appearing on TV News.

Viral video of the Congress workers fighting among themselves

Congress workers gathered in front of the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in front of the Vasai tehsil office on Monday protesting against the BJP government over the Hathras issue.

During the protest, two of the Congress workers—district general secretary Ramdas Waghmare and secretary Maqsood Maniyar—reportedly got embroiled in a scuffle over holding a banner while providing a byte to a media channel. At the time of the clashes, Congress Vasai-Virar working president Prakash Patil and district president O’Neill Almeida were present at the spot and tried to resolve the conflict.

In another viral video, UP Congress workers were seen giggling and joking among each other as they held a protest to demand justice for the victim.

Brazen politicisation of Hathras incident

The Hathras incident attracted nationwide attention after the 19-year-old victim breathed her last on September 29 last week. Since then, scores of opposition political parties have been attempting to use the incident to mount an offence against the BJP government at the centre and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh by exploiting caste angles.

Despite prohibitory orders in place, a raft of opposition politicians descended on Hathras, in a bid to politicise the incident and revive their ebbing political fortunes. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had made a failed attempt to reach the village a few days back. In doing so, he even feigned a dramatic fall which would put even Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr to shame while on his way to Hathras after police officials stopped him from advancing. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad staged a demonstration outside the village and obstructed the traffic on the road after he was denied entry into the village.

UP government alleges international conspiracy to instigate caste-based riots in the state

It is notable to mention that the UP government has filed an FIR in the case alleging an international conspiracy by elements inimical to the country for fomenting caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of Hathras incident. A website ‘Justice for Hathras’ had sprung up overnight which contained incendiary and misleading content to gin up violence in the state. The intelligence agencies had found links of PFI and SDPI in enabling and facilitating the website. The website had allegedly received donations from Amnesty International and organisations based out of Islamic countries, who are also under the scanner of financing anti-CAA protests in the country earlier this year.