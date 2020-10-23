Cases of sexual exploitation against women do not seem to end in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. After a case of gang-rape of two minor girls was reported a few days ago, now another case of gang-rape of a Dalit woman has come to light from Jalore in the state. According to reports, the incident happened around four months ago but the victim reported the matter to the police yesterday after the culprits allegedly circulated a video of the incident that they had recorded.

The victim had reportedly taken her goats for grazing when the incident happened four months ago. The culprits named Ratnaram Chawdhery son of Dargaram, Bheekharam Patel son of Chatraram and Narayanram son of Sanklaram threatened her with a knife and gang-raped her. They recorded a video of the act using victim’s phone and then transferred it to one of the culprits’ phone. The victim kept mum because the culprits had her video. They also asked her to bring four other girls along and not to tell anyone about the incident.

A case has been filed by the police against the culprits on the victim’s information. A medical examination of the victim was conducted in Ahor Hospital. The police are on the lookout for the culprits. According to police, the accused had gangraped the 18-year old victim around four months ago and had filmed the act. Later on, when the victim failed to bring four other girls to them, they circulated the video of the gangrape on social media.

Rising Cases of rape in Rajasthan

The Congress-ruled state has witnesses several cases of rape in this month alone. Earlier this week, two minor girls were kidnapped from their in Bhinmal region by four men who took them to a deserted place and gangraped them. Interestingly Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had flocked the Hathras victim’s house in Uttar Pradesh along with hundreds of Congress workers seem to have failed to keep their own house in order.