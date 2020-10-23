Friday, October 23, 2020
Home News Reports Dalit woman gang-raped in Jalore in Rajasthan, victim files case after the accused circulate...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Dalit woman gang-raped in Jalore in Rajasthan, victim files case after the accused circulate a video of the act

The culprits had raped the Dalit woman four months ago when she had taken her goats for grazing. The culprits had filmed the act and threatened the victim to keep mum.

OpIndia Staff
Dalit girl gangraped in Jalore Rajasthan
Representational Image, Courtesy: timesofindia
2

Cases of sexual exploitation against women do not seem to end in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. After a case of gang-rape of two minor girls was reported a few days ago, now another case of gang-rape of a Dalit woman has come to light from Jalore in the state. According to reports, the incident happened around four months ago but the victim reported the matter to the police yesterday after the culprits allegedly circulated a video of the incident that they had recorded.

The victim had reportedly taken her goats for grazing when the incident happened four months ago. The culprits named Ratnaram Chawdhery son of Dargaram, Bheekharam Patel son of Chatraram and Narayanram son of Sanklaram threatened her with a knife and gang-raped her. They recorded a video of the act using victim’s phone and then transferred it to one of the culprits’ phone. The victim kept mum because the culprits had her video. They also asked her to bring four other girls along and not to tell anyone about the incident.

A case has been filed by the police against the culprits on the victim’s information. A medical examination of the victim was conducted in Ahor Hospital. The police are on the lookout for the culprits. According to police, the accused had gangraped the 18-year old victim around four months ago and had filmed the act. Later on, when the victim failed to bring four other girls to them, they circulated the video of the gangrape on social media.

Rising Cases of rape in Rajasthan

The Congress-ruled state has witnesses several cases of rape in this month alone. Earlier this week, two minor girls were kidnapped from their in Bhinmal region by four men who took them to a deserted place and gangraped them. Interestingly Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had flocked the Hathras victim’s house in Uttar Pradesh along with hundreds of Congress workers seem to have failed to keep their own house in order.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France

Recently Popular

News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Social Media

Eros Now apologises for publishing vulgar Hinduphobic content on Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
After netizens outraged over vulgar posts on Navratri, Eros Now issued an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
Crime

Remembering Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar: When an IAS officer’s wife was raped for two years by an RJD leader

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
During Lalu's Jungle Raj in Bihar, IAS Officer BB Vishwas's wife Chamba Biswas was raped for 2 years by RJD leader Mrityunjay Yadav
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Dalit woman gang-raped in Jalore in Rajasthan, victim files case after the accused circulate a video of the act

OpIndia Staff -
The victim had reportedly taken her goats for grazing when she was gang-raped by three persons in Jalore in Rajasthan 4 months ago
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan says Sanatana Dharma treats women as ‘sex workers’

OpIndia Staff -
"Women are basically created as prostitutes by God. All women are prostitutes as per Hindu Dharma, Manu Dharma. All women are prostitutes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says", said the MP.
Read more
News Reports

139 villages in Gujarat set an example in preventing Coronavirus before the world with not a single positive case recorded so far

OpIndia Staff -
The people in these villages have been strictly following the Coronavirus guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Two terrorists, Abid and Mehraj, surrender before the Indian army after the intervention of parents

OpIndia Staff -
When the presence of terrorists was confirmed, security forces called their parents to convince them to surrender
Read more
News Reports

Court extends judicial custody of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid till November 20

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, arrested in n relation to the North-east Delhi riots case, will now remain in Tihar Jail until November 20.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

Hathras riot conspiracy case: STF teams begin probe in 3 locations, may interrogate arrested PFI members

OpIndia Staff -
The STF team is expected to file an application before the court seeking permission to interrogate the four PFI members.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court allows Republic TV to use tagline “Nation wants to know” refusing injunction plea by Times Now, bars from using the trademark...

OpIndia Staff -
In 2017, Times Now had sent a legal notice to Arnab Goswami asking him to refrain using 'nation wants to know' tagline
Read more
News Reports

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
466,194FollowersFollow
18,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com