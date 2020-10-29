Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. The former Chief Minister had tested positive for coronavirus last month and was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad

According to the reports, Patel was taken to the hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning. He passed away in the hospital. In early September, Patel had tested positive for coronavirus after one of his attendants had contracted the deadly Chinese virus.

Keshubhai Patel was born in Visavadar town of Junagadh district in 1928. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a ‘pracharak’. He started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh. He is a founding member of the Jan Sangh in the 1960s.

Keshubai Patel served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995 and later again from 1998 to 2001. In 2001, Patel was replaced as Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Later in 2012, Patel quit the BJP and launched his own political party – Gujarat Parivartan Party. He was a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.

In 2012, Patel unsuccessfully contested against the BJP in 2012. Later it was merged with the Mahagujarat Janata Party. However, Keshubhai Patel in 2014 dissolved his party and re-joined the BJP.

Prime Minister condoles Keshubhai Patel’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was once a protege of Keshubhai Patel, expressed his condolences over the death of Keshubhai Patel.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati”.

Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/p9HF3D5b7y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

“Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed,” he said in another tweet.

“Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.