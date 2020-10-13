Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Hathras case: CBI questions the victim’s brother after inconsistencies in his statements appear

It is being believed that the version of his statements given today in front of the CBI was quite different from what he had confessed in front of UP Police and the SIT team earlier.

OpIndia Staff
Hathras victim's brother detained
CBI detains Hathras victim's brother. Takes him to an unknown location for questioning
53

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is leaving no stone unturned to solve the sensational Hathras case. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the CBI team has reached the crime spot, where the girl was allegedly strangulated. The CBI officials, with the help of the victim’s brother, had reconstructed the crime scene for further investigation. Now, it has been revealed that the victim’s brother has been detained and escorted to an unknown location away from his family for further interrogation.

CBI has reportedly taken this decision after it found some inconsistencies in the victim’s brother’s statements, reports Times Now.

CBI decides to conduct solo interrogation of Hathras victim’s brother following inconsistencies in his statements

Times Now has reported that a CBI source has informed the news channel that the investigating officers have taken the victim’s brother outside the village to an unknown location, where he would be further interrogated.

According to the CBI source, the victim’s brother was brought to the crime scene at around 11.30 am and was kept there for almost two and a half hours. He was asked to re-create what happened on September 14- the day of the alleged crime, when accused Sandeep has attacked his sister. It is being believed that the version of his statements given today in front of the CBI was quite different from what he had confessed in front of UP Police and the SIT team earlier.

Owing to these discrepencies in his statements, CBI has decided to conduct a solo interrogation of the victim’s brother.

It was reported earlier in the day that the CBI team has also been accompanied by a forensic expert team for retrieving ‘destroyed evidence’, given that the crime scene was never sealed by the police. Reportedly, the CBI officials will also be recording the statement of all the victim’s family members.

CBI to study police case diary

Reportedly, the CBI team had taken over crucial documents from the police in connection to the Hathras case. The investigative agency will also study the police case diary for further probe. They are likely to camp in Hathras until the investigation into the case is concluded.

Call records of victim’s brother showed regular contact with the main accused Sandeep

It may be recalled that an exclusive news report published by Zee News on October 6 had claimed that the Hathras victim’s brother was friends with the main accused Sandeep and used to talk with him on phone too. According to the report the Uttar Pradesh police had now found that the number in question was registered in the name of victim’s brother. The details revealed that five hours of conversation took place between the two numbers during the period of October 2019 to March 2020. While the records suggested that the victim’s brother was having talks with Sandeep, he had denied having conversations with the main accused in the Hathras case.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

