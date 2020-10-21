Over the past few months, there have been a great many numbers of gold smuggling cases reported by the customs officials from various parts of the country. The cases have brought to fore the rampancy of gold smuggling and novel methods that the smugglers are employing to hide gold on them, in a bid to avoid detection at the airport.

In a large number of the smuggling cases that are caught by the customs officials, the illicit gold is hidden in the rectum of the passengers travelling from abroad.

Increased number of cases where gold is hidden in the rectum

Recently, Customs officials in Chennai recovered 864 grams of gold paste, valued at Rs 45.4 lakhs, from four passengers travelling from Dubai. The passengers had hidden the gold paste in the form of bundles in their rectum.

Recently, Customs officials in Chennai recovered 864 grams of gold paste, valued at Rs 45.4 lakhs, from four passengers travelling from Dubai. The passengers had hidden the gold paste in the form of bundles in their rectum.

Similarly, the Customs team of Calicut had seized 481 gms of compound gold from a passenger arrived from Dubai. In this case, too, the compound gold was hidden in the rectum of the passenger in four capsule-shaped objects.

Similarly, the Customs team of Calicut had seized 481 gms of compound gold from a passenger arrived from Dubai. In this case, too, the compound gold was hidden in the rectum of the passenger in four capsule-shaped objects.

A few days back, the Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur airport recovered 972 gms of compound gold concealed in his rectum.

A few days back, the Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur airport recovered 972 gms of compound gold concealed in his rectum.

Earlier this month, the CPD Calicut team seized 660 gms of compound gold from a passenger who had arrived from Sharjah. The passenger had hidden the compound gold inside the rectum.

Earlier this month, the CPD Calicut team seized 660 gms of compound gold from a passenger who had arrived from Sharjah. The passenger had hidden the compound gold inside the rectum.



The increased number of incidents where the customs officials have found passengers hiding the smuggled gold inside the rectum has piqued the curiosity of some social media users, who have wondered about the methods employed by the officers to retrieve the gold.

How do custom officers inspect and extract this…. https://t.co/6n2U4fYUMh — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 21, 2020



How is gold concealed inside the rectum removed by Customs Officials?

Responding to the curiosity surrounding the ways used by customs officials to remove gold hidden inside the rectum, one of the Twitter users, Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, who goes by Twitter handle @scarysouthpaw and claims to be a “Customs Guy” asserted that either the passengers voluntarily eject the packets carrying concealed gold in the toilets after much convincing by the officers or the customs officials obtain permission from the court and get the suspected passengers x-rayed before government-appointed doctor extract the hidden gold.

The Twitter user also added that sometimes the passenger is made to eat a lot of bananas and drink lots of coffee to build the "pressure" for him to eject the hidden gold.

The Twitter user also added that sometimes the passenger is made to eat a lot of bananas and drink lots of coffee to build the “pressure” for him to eject the hidden gold.

Funny explanations that passengers provide after being caught with gold in their rectum

Dr Karlapu also shared some funny explanations that the passengers provided after getting caught with illicit gold in their rectum. He asserted that one of the passengers caught told him that he was sleeping in the night when someone unknown put the gold in his backside.

The funniest explanations i have heard during questioning smugglers with gold in the rectum



1. “Sir. I was sleeping in the night. I dont know who put the gold ins my backside”









In another incident shared by Dr Karlapu, a passenger reportedly told him that his friend insisted to carry the gold and he could not turn him down.