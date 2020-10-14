Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Home News Reports IMF projects a contraction of 10.3% this year and a growth rate of 8.8%...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

IMF projects a contraction of 10.3% this year and a growth rate of 8.8% for the Indian economy in 2021

If the Indian economy is able to achieve the growth rate as projected by the IMF, India will regain its position as the fastest-growing economy in the world and it will also surpass China whose growth rate for the next year has been projected at 8.2 per cent by the IMF.

OpIndia Staff
IMF predicts 8.8% growth for Indian economy in 2021
Representational Image, courtesy: IMF
13

At the release of its World Economy Outlook October 2020 report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made some positive predictions regarding the Indian economy in its ‘World Economic Outlook’ report. The IMF has projected a 10.3% contraction in the Indian economy for this year but it also predicted that the economy is likely to bounce back with an 8.8% growth next year. The growth rate of India in 2019 was 4.9 per cent.

If the Indian economy is able to achieve the growth rate as projected by the IMF, India will regain its position as the fastest growing economy in the world and it will also surpass China whose growth rate for the next year has been projected at 8.2 per cent by the IMF. However, as per the report, China is the only country among the major economies to show a growth rate of 1.9 per cent this year. The report said that the revisions to the forecast are particularly large for India where the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a much more severe contraction than expected in the second quarter.

The report has predicted the world growth rate to contract by 4.4 per cent this year while it is likely to be 5.2 per cent for 2021. It had projected a contraction of 5.8 percent in the US economy for this year and a growth rate of 3.9 per cent for the next year. Predicting the damage likely to be inflicted on countries due to global warming, the report said that India is among the countries that are likely to suffer the greatest damage from global warming. It added that for India, the total gains from climate change mitigation-relative to inaction-would be up to 60-80 per cent of the GDP by 2100.

The World Bank had predicted last week in the latest issue of its South Asia Economic Focus report that India’s GDP in expected to contract by 9.6 per cent this fiscal year which began in March. It also said that India’s economic situation is much worse that ever seen before. Noting the severe effects of lockdown on the Indian economy, the World Bank said that India needed to continue with critical reforms to reverse the sudden effects of the pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian Economy news, IMF prediction economy, climate change economy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Chetan Bhagat and left-leaning ‘intellectuals’ resort to elitist snobbery to attack the critics of the controversial Tanishq advertisement

Jinit Jain -
Tanishq removed its advertisement after criticism mounted against the organisation for subtly promoting 'love jihad' through its commercial
Read more
News Reports

Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile, set to be tried for perjury

OpIndia Staff -
The student appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied that she had made any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.
Read more

Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba linked the criminal advertisement to Uttar Pradesh while it actually related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan as clarified by Meerut police.

The violence and brutal reality of interfaith relationships: 20 instances were Muslim families were not as ‘accepting’ as ‘seculars’ want you to believe

Crime OpIndia Staff -
While the marriage and subsequent conversion of a non-Muslim girl into Islam is actively encouraged, Hindu men falling in love with Muslim girls often face a brutal, violent end.

Touch my feet and apologise: Neighbour slaps SC/ST act after children’s scuffle becomes ugly, sets ex-army man’s wife on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the incident, the wife of a retired Army officer was burnt alive in the Pushpanjali eco-city colony in Tajganj area, Agra

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea of Hinduism's superirority but it is one that he will have to live with.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
Entertainment

What if religions were reversed in the Tanishq ad? Answer is bomb blast. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
When Mani Ratnam tried to show interfaith marriage with religions reversed, things didn't just remain limited to social media outrage.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

Chetan Bhagat and left-leaning ‘intellectuals’ resort to elitist snobbery to attack the critics of the controversial Tanishq advertisement

Jinit Jain -
Tanishq removed its advertisement after criticism mounted against the organisation for subtly promoting 'love jihad' through its commercial
Read more
News Reports

IMF projects a contraction of 10.3% this year and a growth rate of 8.8% for the Indian economy in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Noting the severe effects of lockdown on Indian economy, the World Bank said that India needed to continue with critical reforms to reverse the sudden effects of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape turns hostile, set to be tried for perjury

OpIndia Staff -
The student appeared before the court on Tuesday and denied that she had made any allegations of sexual assault against Chinmayanand.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Congress leader Alka Lamba shares fake news on Twitter, gets schooled by Meerut police

OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba linked the criminal advertisement to Uttar Pradesh while it actually related to the Congress ruled state of Rajasthan as clarified by Meerut police.
Read more
Media

After CFO, Mumbai Police summons Republic TV Exec Editor to question him about Hansa Report that named India Today in TRP scam

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has issued a summons to Niranjan Narayanswamy, Executive Editor of Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

‘We withdraw this film keeping in mind hurt sentiments’: Hindus win, Tanishq issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq has issued a statement following the huge controversy created by its ad normalising Love Jihad.
Read more
Politics

Manjinder Singh Sirsa expresses wish to meet Mamata Banerjee with Ex-Armyman Balwinder Singh’s wife and son to talk about his release

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee govt receiving widespread condemnation for its atrocities on the Sikh security officer, Balwinder Singh
Read more
Crime

Girl lured into fields and gang raped in Uttar Pradesh, Adil and Bhura arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The culprits threatened to kill the minor girl when she tried to oppose them. The two accused have been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Priests at Shirdi temple protest against Uddhav Thackeray government demanding reopening of temple

OpIndia Staff -
BJP workers attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government for reopening restaurants and bars but not temples.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab burns 4 times more stubble than last year amid fears of Covid crisis getting worse due to pollution

OpIndia Staff -
Stubble burning incidents up by nearly four times in Punjab in 2020 as compared to last year.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,392FollowersFollow
18,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com