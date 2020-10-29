The Election Commission on Thursday ordered immediate removal of Munger Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate after the police brutality on Durga idol visarjan procession left one dead and several injured.

Election Commission of India (ECI) orders immediate removal of SP & DM of Munger. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New DM & SP to be posted in Munger today itself. https://t.co/hQicA6zArM — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

As per reports, a new DM and SP will be posted in Munger today itself. Earlier today, unidentified persons had caused arson at the office of the SDO and SP in Munger. Several vehicles as well as the office were damaged.

They were protesting against the police brutality from October 26 where in the firing by cops on the Durga idol visarjan procession left one dead and several injured.