Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home News Reports EC orders immediate removal of Munger SP after police brutality on Hindus during Durga...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

EC orders immediate removal of Munger SP after police brutality on Hindus during Durga Puja visarjan procession left one dead

Earlier today, unidentified persons had caused arson at the office of the SDO and SP in Munger. Several vehicles as well as the office were damaged.

OpIndia Staff
Munger SP Lipi Singh transferred over police brutality incident on October 26 (image courtesy: shethepeople.tv)
891

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered immediate removal of Munger Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate after the police brutality on Durga idol visarjan procession left one dead and several injured.

As per reports, a new DM and SP will be posted in Munger today itself. Earlier today, unidentified persons had caused arson at the office of the SDO and SP in Munger. Several vehicles as well as the office were damaged.

They were protesting against the police brutality from October 26 where in the firing by cops on the Durga idol visarjan procession left one dead and several injured.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslipi singh ips officer, lipi singh munger sp, lipi singh transferred
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.
Read more
Opinions

Why is Europe locking down instead of copying globally famous Kerala model?

Abhishek Banerjee -
The state of Kerala, under the visionary leadership of health minister Shailaja “Teacher” has a solution to Covid-19. Why wouldn’t the world just copy the Kerala model?
Read more

Angry over inaction against police officials who had attacked Durga Puja Immersion procession, locals attack SP Lipi Singh’s office, burn police vehicles

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Locals in Munger are protesting against the police brutality where firing by cops left one Hindu devotee dead and several injured

France: Three killed, reportedly beheaded by an Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar at a Church in Nice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.

Bihar: Congress leader Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani’s stage collapses while giving a speech, Netizens amused at the ‘perfect timing’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The impeccable timing of the fall of the ihar Congress candiddate triggered a meme fest on Twitter

EC orders immediate removal of Munger SP after police brutality on Hindus during Durga Puja visarjan procession left one dead

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munger to get new SP and DM today itself, the Election Commission said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Recep Erdogan in its latest cartoons, shows him lifting a skirt of woman wearing ‘hijab’

OpIndia Staff -
The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo that was released online on Tuesday night depicts Erdogan in a white T-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab to reveal her naked bottom.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar murder: Taufeeq was pressurising her to embrace Islam family alleges

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad
Read more
Crime

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians from Nuh in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The prime accused Tauseef's grandfather, uncles and cousin brothers are all infuential Congress politicians from Haryana's Nuh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Param Bir Singh files defamation case against RV Subramani and Goa Chronicle, wants all earnings from articles on him donated to Mumbai Police Welfare...

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani had said in Goa Chronicle that a corroborate house was behind appointment of Param Bir SIngh as Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

Blast in firecrackers factory running illegally in his house leaves Congress leader Asim Khan dead: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The police have not confirmed the reason of the blast as yet, however, locals suspect that an illegal firecracker factory was being run in Asim Khan.
Read more
Opinions

Why is Europe locking down instead of copying globally famous Kerala model?

Abhishek Banerjee -
The state of Kerala, under the visionary leadership of health minister Shailaja “Teacher” has a solution to Covid-19. Why wouldn’t the world just copy the Kerala model?
Read more
Crime

Angry over inaction against police officials who had attacked Durga Puja Immersion procession, locals attack SP Lipi Singh’s office, burn police vehicles

OpIndia Staff -
Locals in Munger are protesting against the police brutality where firing by cops left one Hindu devotee dead and several injured
Read more
News Reports

France: Three killed, reportedly beheaded by an Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar at a Church in Nice

OpIndia Staff -
Three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Congress leader Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani’s stage collapses while giving a speech, Netizens amused at the ‘perfect timing’

OpIndia Staff -
The impeccable timing of the fall of the ihar Congress candiddate triggered a meme fest on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

EC orders immediate removal of Munger SP after police brutality on Hindus during Durga Puja visarjan procession left one dead

OpIndia Staff -
Munger to get new SP and DM today itself, the Election Commission said.
Read more
Government and Policy

As Islamic Nations rally against France, India shows spine: Stands with President Emmanuel Macron, condemns beheading of teacher

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of External Affairs, also condemned "the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world".
Read more
News Reports

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshubhai Patel passes away at the age of 92

OpIndia Staff -
Keshubhai Patel was taken to hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He passed away in hospital on Thursday morning
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
470,870FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com