Days after Balwinder Singh, the Black Cat commando and a veteran of the Kargil war was sent to 8 days of police remand by a local court in Kolkata, Akali Dal leader and President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has appealed to meet the WB CM Mamata Banerjee with the Ex-Armyman’s wife and son and talk about his release.

The Akali Dal leader shared a picture of Balwinder Singh’s wife standing with folded hands beside her son and urged Mamata Banerjee to provide them with a suitable time tomorrow so that they could meet her and prove the officer’s innocence. Sirsa Tweeted that it was his humble appeal to Mamata Banerjee that justice is provided to the Ex-Armyman.

ममता जी से विनम्र अपील – बलविंदर सिंह निर्दोष है और उसके साथ इंसाफ़ होना चाहिये

कल हम बलविंदर सिंह की पत्नी और बेटे के साथ ममता जी आप से मिलना चाहते हैं और उसकी रिहाई की बात करना चाहते हैं



We urge you to give us a suitable time to meet

Balwinder Singh sent to 8 days of police custody by WB court

It may be recalled how WB police, working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee had dragged, assaulted and ripped off the turban of Balwinder Singh during the Nabanna Chalo protests by BJYM and BJP on Thursday. Even though there was a nationwide outrage against disrespecting the Sikh religious headgear by police, the Mamata Banerjee govt had arrested him on the charges of carrying a firearm illegally. The Ex-Armyman was sent to police remand for 8 days.

Calls for justice for Balwinder Singh rises

A delegation led by Manindar Singh Sirsa had also submitted a representation to the West Bengal governor. Calling the act of West Bengal police a grave insult to entire Sikh Community, the delegation demanded justice for Balwinder Singh.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had also filed a complaint against West Bengal Police with the Minority Commission of India for pulling the turban of a Sikh person in Kolkata.

Protesting against the incident, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote that ‘what is happening in West Bengal is unforgivable. The brutal attack on security officer Balwinder Singh and disrespect of his turban by West Bengal Police is really shameful and condemnable act’. The BJP leader urged the National Commission for Minorities to take action against the erring police officers as soon as possible, saying that otherwise, they will have no other option but to resort to protest and legal action.