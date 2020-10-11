BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a complaint against West Bengal Police with the Minority Commission of India pulling the turban of a Sikh person in Kolkata. The Sikh religious headgear of security officer Balwinder Singh was pulled off by West Bengal police on Thursday during the Nabanna Chalo rally by BJYM.

Complaint Filed to Minority commission of India to take action against West Bengal Police for Pulling of Turban of Sikh Security officer Sardar Balwinder Singh. I request Sh @AtifRasheedOff to take strict action pic.twitter.com/ej8WXiVuX7 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 11, 2020

The rally was organised by the youth wing of BJP protesting against the continued violence against BJP workers and leaders in the state. The protesters had planned to stage a protest in front of Nabanna, the state secretariate, but the state govt refused permission for the protest, and closed the secretariate for two days citing sanitisation.

The BJYM and BJP workers still went ahead with the protests, which was brutally prevented by the police. The police were seen hurling country-made bombs on the protests, apart from lathi charging them.

During such an act of police atrocity, on-duty Sikh security official Balwinder Singh was also attacked. The turban of the security officer of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was pulled by the police in full public view, and he was dragged on the street. Police also accused him of carrying unauthorised weapon, while BJP leaders had claimed that he has a proper licence for the firearm with all-India permit.

Protesting against the incident, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote that ‘what is happening in West Bengal is unforgivable. Brutal attack on security officer Balwinder Singh and disrespect of his turban by West Bengal Police is really shameful and condemnable act’.

The BJP leader urged the National Commission for Minorities to take action against the erring police officers as soon as possible, saying that otherwise they will have no other option but to resort to protest and legal action.