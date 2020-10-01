Thursday, October 1, 2020


SDPI leader Tasleem Rehmani calls SC verdict on Ayodhya wrong, says will rebuild Babri even it takes a thousand years

SDPI leader Tasleem Rehmani talks of demolishing Ram temple
Secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Tasleem Rehmani made some highly provocative comments during a TV debate on Zee News. Arguing with a co-panellist on the debate over Krishna Janmanbhoomi, Rehmani threatened that Babri Masjid will be rebuilt in Ayodhya even if it takes 1000 years.

On one hand, Rehmani said that he believed in the Constitution and the Supreme Court, but on the other hand he questioned the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said that “the mosque was there, is there and will remain there”. “Ek hazar saal bhi agar lag gya to bhi masjid vahi banegi. Mai fir dohra rha hu. Masjid thi, Masjid hai, Masjid rahegi (Even if it takes a thousand years, the mosque will be rebuilt there. I reiterate, the mosque was there, is there and will remain there)”, shouted Rehmani.

When the anchor called out Rehmani for having double standards, he said that he did believe in the Supreme Court that is why he even accepted a “wrong” verdict. “Supreme Court ko mante hain isiliye to galat faisle par bhi sabr kiya (We believe in Supreme Court that’s why we kept patience even after a wrong verdict)”, he said.

SDPI’s Role in Bangalore Riots

SDPI was allegedly involved in the horrific Bengaluru riots that took place in the month of August. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which was probing the riots, had named the SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha for instigating the mob to unleash violence on the streets of Bengaluru.

