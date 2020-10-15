Sandip Ssingh, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has sent a defamation notice through Advocate Rajesh Kumar to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 500 of the Code. He has claimed Rs.200 crore as compensation. Sandip posted the notice on his Instagram account and wrote, “It’s payback time” in the caption.

In the notice, Sandip S Singh said that he was termed as a “key conspirator” and murderer” by Republic TV and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. He also alleged that someone from the news channel got in touch with him and asked for monetary benefits for the channel if he wanted to stop the news from being aired against him. As he refused, the notice stated that the channel carried out several reports and made serious allegations against him.

Alleging extortion attempts, the notice states that the allegations made by Republic against Sandip Singh were baseless and without any evidence. It also mentioned that the channel invited Smita Prakash to defame Sandip further. It highlights a series of reports carried out by Republic TV that allegedly defamed Ssingh.

Notice mentions reports that allegedly defamed Sandeep

According to the notice, the reports on 3rd, 5th, 14th and 20th August had ‘malicious content’ and were aired to defame Sandip Singh. In one of the media segments, as per the notice, a panellist had alleged that Sandeep “insisted that the ambulance” carrying Rajput’s body “will go to Cooper hospital”. It was also alleged that the PR team of Sandeep had clicked a photograph to distribute in the media. The notice further claims that a few reports on Republic TV had suggested that Sandeep was against the CBI probe. It also mentions a hashtag #ArrestSandeepSingh that was run by the channel.

Sandip Singh’s notice also states that from 22nd to 24th August, Republic TV correspondents had entered his residents and had harassed the security guards and domestic helpers. According to Sandip, it was another attempt to defame him.

Case to be filed in case Republic TV does not reply in 15 days

The notice has asked the channel to remove all the content from every platform and apologize to Sandip S Singh and include ‘true facts’ about him in the apology. In case Republic TV does not send a reply to the notice within 15 days, a case would be filed in the court seeking damages for defamation.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14th June. The case has taken several twists and turns. Several allegations were made against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family, Mumbai Police, and several Bollywood celebrities. After his father filed a complaint in Bihar, a request was made to handover the case to CBI. During the investigation, some connections with a drug cartel and money laundering came into light after NCB and ED were also roped in. As of now, the three investigation agencies are looking into the case. Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the drug case, recently got bail. Her brother Showik is still in jail.