The 16-year-old youth who had issued rape threats to the five-year-old daughter of the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has been detained on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat. The youth has confessed to having posted the threatening message on Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams. The teenager is a class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

“The Class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Mr Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” senior police officer Saurabh Singh said.

According to reports, Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with the police in Kutch and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message. After receiving the message, the Kutch police detained the 16-year-old boy and informed the Ranchi police of the same.

“We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city,” police said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager.

Minor daughter of MS Dhoni gets rape threats after his team loses IPL match

The threats had appeared on Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s Instagram accounts after Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in the 13th match of the IPL 2020 series in Abu Dhabi on September 7 (Wednesday). Angry social media users had pointed out the obnoxious threat on social media. The post created a massive outrage with people from all quarters denouncing such behaviour. Following which, the user, some Vijay Gadhavi, deleted the toxic post and changed the settings of his social media account to private.