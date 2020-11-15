Sunday, November 15, 2020
Home Social Media Did petha originate in Mughal kitchens? Writer ties herself in knots as report she...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Did petha originate in Mughal kitchens? Writer ties herself in knots as report she shared debunks her claims

The candy earned the moniker 'Agre ke petha' because the British believed it would be a good idea to link it to the Mughals.

OpIndia Staff
Petha
Image Credit: YouTube
7

Shunali Khullar Shroff, writer and columnist, created quite the storm on social media when she shared an article on the Petha to claim that the Mughals are to be credited for the invention of the candy. She shared the article with the obvious intention of taking a jibe at Hindus who harbour disdain in their hearts for the Mughals due to the latter’s Islamic fanaticism.

She said, “Shah Jahan ordered his chefs to create something as pure and white as the Taj Mahal, and thus the petha was born. Will deniers of Mughal history give up petha now?” There was only one problem, however. The report she cited as evidence for her claim says precisely the opposite and debunks it.

Shunali Khullar Shroff on petha

“Petha is a poor man’s sweet and has no royal connection,” the report quotes Pushpesh Pant, a noted Indian academic, critic and historian, as saying. “It does not contain milk or mawa. It is made with ash gourd and lots of sugar, which is not very indicative of an emperor’s dish.” He also said that petha is found in various parts of India despite being denoted to Agra including Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

“People from some parts of India call the fruit oal and prepare something called oal ka muraba,” he says before adding, “Muraba means a preserve. They dipped it in sugar syrup and preserved it for months at end, and therefore called it oal ka muraba.” Petha being linked to Agra had something to do with the city being designated the capital of the United Provinces in British India.

“Agra was the place where people could get off and buy food during a long-distance journey or while changing trains. The trains were slow and the journeys long as compared to today. People would pack puri and sukhi aloo ki sabji. Petha became a quintessential snack to keep kids happy and energy levels high. Since it didn’t contain khoya, it was preferred over a Mathura ka peda which didn’t have such a long shelf life. It also was a gifting option for travellers,” Pant said.

The candy earned the moniker ‘Agre ke petha’ because the British believed it would be a good idea to link it to the Mughals. “So, the poor man wouldn’t have to believe he is having it out of majboori [no choice], and because he can’t afford Sandesh or mawa mithai,” he said. Thus, the legend that says petha originated in the Mughal kitchens appears to be just that, a legend.

The candy is made from ash gourd. It is cut into chunks and then dunked into lime for about 10 hours following which it is washed, drained and boiled in water until it turns translucent. Then, they are soaked in sugar syrup before they can be eaten. Currently, there are numerous flavours of petha available including kesariya and chocolate.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsagre ke petha
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After Delhi defies arbitrary firecracker ban, claims of Diwali causing pollution busted as air quality improves after Diwali

OpIndia Staff -
Air Quality Index dropped in Delhi significantly a night after people burst firecrackers on Diwali in the NCR defying the ban
Read more
Opinions

The economics of liberal outrage – the genocide this week they all forgot

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of Armenian Christians have been killed following the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, however, the liberals don't seem to care
Read more

On Diwali, The Wire glorifies Tahir Hussain, a man who wanted to ‘teach Hindus a lesson’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Riots accused Islamists including Tahir Hussain, who killed IB officer Ankit Sharma, are heroes for The Wire

Theatre of absurd: Shashi Tharoor uses morphed image of anchor to wish ‘Jashn-e-Chiraagh’ on Diwali, anchor deletes original post and defends Tharoor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the evening of 14th November, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to wish people 'Jashn-e-Chirag', using the image of an anchor of MirrorNow, Sahar Zaman.

So our children remember the joys of celebrating Deepawali: Why OpIndia is launching Mission Loud and Bright Diwali 2021

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Like most people, we at OpIndia were mightily distressed as well. And thus, we announced our mission for a loud and bright Diwali 2021.

Wrote to all CMs in September, licences for firecracker shops were assured before banning crackers, paving way for losses: manufacturers to NGT

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The association told NGT that many govts had responded that it will do the needful and started the process of issuing licenses.

Recently Popular

News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
News Reports

Bulandshahr: Action taken against head constable for insensitive behaviour with children of traders arrested for selling firecrackers

OpIndia Staff -
When children of arrested firecracker sellers were crying in Bulandshahr, some cops were showing insensitive behaviour towards them
Read more
News Reports

Not only firecracker ban: Three other loony ideas the NGT has come up with to ‘save the environment’

OpIndia Staff -
The NGT has been criticised widely by people on social media for its crackdown on crackers across the country.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Abdul Razak changes his name to Sanju, wears Tilak and goes to Dharmasthala to trap Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -
To convince the girl, the Muslim youth had uploaded images, where he was seen wearing tilak.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi to rescue: Orders immediate release of firecrackers trader manhandled by police, sends senior officials with sweets to meet daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Amid the firecrackers ban during Diwali in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state police started a drive to take action against illegal sales of the firecrackers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

Did petha originate in Mughal kitchens? Writer ties herself in knots as report she shared debunks her claims

OpIndia Staff -
The legend that says petha originated in the Mughal kitchens appears to be just that, a legend.
Read more
News Reports

After Delhi defies arbitrary firecracker ban, claims of Diwali causing pollution busted as air quality improves after Diwali

OpIndia Staff -
Air Quality Index dropped in Delhi significantly a night after people burst firecrackers on Diwali in the NCR defying the ban
Read more
World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
World

World biggest importer of beef, China, now finds Coronavirus traces on packaged beef from Brazil: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
China, the biggest importer of beef has now sounded alarm bells after finding COVID virus samples on packaged beef that it had imported from Brazil and Saudi Arabian Shrimp.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Two brothers attempt to sacrifice their five children to find buried treasure, Jamiul and Sariful caught by alert locals

OpIndia Staff -
Jamiul and Sariful had prepared to sacrifice their children on the midnight on Kali puja on advice of an oculist and one woman
Read more
Opinions

The economics of liberal outrage – the genocide this week they all forgot

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of Armenian Christians have been killed following the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, however, the liberals don't seem to care
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Azerbaijani soldier screams ‘Allahu Akbar’ while standing atop a desecrated church in occupied territory in Armenia

OpIndia Staff -
Azerbaijan has occupied the Artsakh region in Armenia, and its soldiers and mercenaries have started demolishing churches in the region
Read more
Politics

23 senior Congress leaders write letter to Sonia Gandhi after Bihar debacle, question vacation by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
23 senior Congress leaders have written a letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding that an immediate CWC meeting be called to discuss the poll debacle in Bihar
Read more
Media

On Diwali, The Wire glorifies Tahir Hussain, a man who wanted to ‘teach Hindus a lesson’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Riots accused Islamists including Tahir Hussain, who killed IB officer Ankit Sharma, are heroes for The Wire
Read more
News Reports

Theatre of absurd: Shashi Tharoor uses morphed image of anchor to wish ‘Jashn-e-Chiraagh’ on Diwali, anchor deletes original post and defends Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
On the evening of 14th November, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to wish people 'Jashn-e-Chirag', using the image of an anchor of MirrorNow, Sahar Zaman.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
482,826FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com