Sunday, November 29, 2020
Rebellion inside Rahul’s Congress grows, Anand Sharma defies party line, hails PM Modi for visit to Coronavirus vaccine hubs

A day before Anand Sharma hailed PM Modi for his visit to Coronavirus vaccine hubs, hitting out at Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused PM Modi of getting 'pictures clicked in corporate offices while farmers are protesting on roads of Delhi'.

OpIndia Staff
The rebellion inside Congress party, led by part-time politician and full-time vacationer Rahul Gandhi seems to be growing. A day after Congress criticised Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Coronavirus vaccine hubs, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has defied the party line and hailed the prime minister.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma took to Twitter to hail the Prime Minister’s move.

He said, “Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation”.

Further, Anand Sharma said, “Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives”.

Clearly, Anand Sharma is not very happy with Congress’ strategy to blindly go against the interest of the nation and heap criticism on everything that the Government of India does. Hailing the move by PM Modi, Sharma said that the PM’s visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla will boost the morale of Indian scientists in their arduous task to develop the Coronavius vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his three-city visit during which he reviewed the development process the COVID-19 vaccines on the 28th of November. During his three-city visit, the Prime Minister visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to take stock of the progress of vaccine preparations.

The vaccine being developed at the Zydus Biotech Park is called ZyCov-D. Similarly, the vaccine candidates of Bharat Biotech is named called Covaxin. Pune’s Serum Institute of India is developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. All three vaccine candidates are currently undergoing phase three trials. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a Pune-based biotechnology company, is set to begin Phase 1 human trials of its vaccine candidate. It is the only Indian company to have worked on making an mRNA-based vaccine, like Moderna and Pfizer

Congress’ criticises PM Modi’s move to visit Coronavirus vaccine production hubs

A day before Anand Sharma hailed PM Modi for his visit to Coronavirus vaccine hubs, hitting out at Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused PM Modi of getting ‘pictures clicked in corporate offices while farmers are protesting on roads of Delhi’.

“Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft,” he had said in a tweet, after Modi visited a company in Ahmedabad which is engaged in the COVID-19 vaccine research.

“Coronavirus vaccine will be found by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi ji and BJPites will handle television,” Surjewala had said.

Congress faultiness in the open, rebellion against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in November, 23 senior Congress leaders had written a letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding that an immediate CWC meeting be called to discuss the poll debacle in Bihar. They reportedly also demanded organisational elections for the party president’s post be held at the earliest in the view of the electoral drubbing. 

According to a Rediff report by R Rajagopalan, five CWC members confirmed to this correspondent that such a letter has indeed been sent this week. The letter reportedly pointed to the fact that at the peak of Bihar campaigning and even on result day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were holidaying in Shimla instead of being with the party and leading the way. 

In the letter, certain concerns were raised that the Congress leaders feel led to the debacle in Bihar. With the pandemic and Ahmed Patel, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi, wears a deserted look with no visible political activity.

Further, the letter pointed towards a lack of faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Though the CWC had initiated the poll process, insiders feel it will once again be a unanimous/unopposed poll process. Further, their absence while on Shimla vacation has not sat well with the Congress leaders.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

