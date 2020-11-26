In a bizarre incident, employees and staffers working at the Congress headquarters in Lucknow have locked up the building after the grand-old party failed to pay their salaries.

According to the reports, the Congress office-bearers are not being allowed to enter by the employees, who are asking the party leaders to clear their pending dues. The employees working at Lucknow’s Congress office are going through turbulent times as their salaries are denied by the Congress party for the last several months.

On Thursday, protesting against the Congress party, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have rushed to the party office to convince the protestors to unlock the doors and let them in to discuss the issue. However, the protesting staff has not accepted the demands and have carried out their protests. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed on the spot.

Not just employees, some construction workers have also not been paid by the Congress party. Reportedly, some construction work is being carried out at the premises and the workers have not been paid for a very long time. The daily wage earning construction workers are reportedly finding extremely tough to survive without their dues.

These workers had also met a few Congress leaders over the issue of non-payment of the dues, who had promised them to clear the dues soon. However, it has not yet been cleared. Meanwhile, the electricity and water connection has also been disconnected by officials for the non-payment of dues.