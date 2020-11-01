Yuvraj Singh fat-shames Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday trolled cricketers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for putting on weight during the lockdown. Mumbai Indians put up a tweet on the ‘six-hitting competition’ between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, two of the finest batsmen.

In response to the same, Yuvraj Singh could not resist himself from poking jokes at the two cricketers having put on a little weight in past few months.

It’s like ro is saying to pant tere gaal jyada Motey hain ya mere ? 😂😂😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

Singh replied how rather than the ‘six-hitting competition’, the two cricketers appear to be discussing the fat percentage on their cheeks. Few minutes later he followed up the tweet by saying that Rohit Sharma appears to be telling Rishabh Pant that Pant’s cheeks are fatter than his.

Earlier, at the beginning of Indian Premiere League, many cricketers were fat-shamed for having a ‘healthy’ waistline. Fans thought the cricketers looked out of shape as they did not really appear fit.