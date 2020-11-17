Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Delhi: Police nab 2 suspected terrorists named Abdul Latif and Ashraf Khatana, arms and ammunition recovered

The two suspected terrorists have been identified as 20-year-old Ashraf Khatana and 22-year-old Abdul Latif. They hail from Kupwara and Baramulla district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

Delhi police averts terrorist attack, nabs Abdul and Ashraf from Sarai Kale Khan
20-year-old Ashraf Khatana and 22-year-old Abdul Latif (Photo Credits: ANI)
On Monday, the Delhi police apprehended two suspected terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

As per reports, the two suspected terrorists have been identified as 20-year-old Ashraf Khatana and 22-year-old Abdul Latif. They hail from Kupwara and Baramulla district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir respectively. The police have seized two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from the duo.

“At around 10.15 pm, two suspected terrorists identified as Abdul Latif Mir (22), a native of Baramulla district, and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana (20), a native of Kupwara district, have been arrested by our team,” said DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav.

The police informed that they had laid a trap near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan area based on a tip-off and nabbed the two around 10:15 pm on Monday night. The cops further stated that their arrest helped avert a possible terror attack in Delhi. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

ISIS terrorist nabbed from Karol Bagh

Earlier, an ISIS terrorist named Abu Yusuf was nabbed from the Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on August 21 night after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The Delhi police had recovered 15 kg of explosives, two pressure-cookers IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), and a pistol from Yusuf. Reportedly, the cops had received inputs about Yusuf from Central Intelligence authorities. The ISIS terrorist had done a recce of the area, prior to advancing with his nefarious plans. Abu Yusuf has revealed that he wanted to bomb a crowded place in the National Capital as a retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

