Concerted attempts to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus has been on the rise in the national capital. Earlier in the day, it was reported how dozens of idols kept in the Shiv Shakti temple in Delhi’s Begumpur area were beheaded by unknown miscreants on the night of November 24. Now, videos have emerged which show several severed heads of cows lying on the streets of Ghazipur in Delhi.

Opindia has obtained the video in which severed heads of the cows are clearly seen lying scattered in pools of blood on the streets of Ghazipur. Though we have not shared the video here due to the disturbing content, in the video the heads of 4-5 cows were seen lying on the street in a pool of blood. The angry locals are seen complaining to the police how such incidents have become common in the area. They say that 2 or 3 times before this incident, they have reported similar incidents to the police authorities, but no action has been taken thus far.

In the video the locals accuse the police of trying to cover up the incident. They say that the police have been removing the severed heads of the bovines anticipating that media or the local MLAs might reach the spot soon. They appeal to the police to let the severed heads be there until media reaches the spot so that the incident can be brought to the fore.

At this point in the video, one can also hear an argument between the police and the local people, however, undeterred by the plea, the police continue to clear the street.

A young man is heard saying that the miscreants tenaciously continue to slaughter the cows merely at a distance of 100 meters from Ghazipur police station. At this point, the police keep the severed head of the cows in their car and speed away from the spot. The locals are heard saying angrily that they would go to the Ghazipur police station and protest. They say they would make sure that this crime, which has been continuing in their area for a while, is stopped. The person who has recorded the video says that these miscreants continue to commit the crime with impunity with the help of the local authorities.

Apart from the video, the source who sent the video tells OpIndia that such incidents have been happening continuously for the past 1 year. Though every time such incidents occur, the local authorities and police are informed, protests are also carried out, roads are blocked, but the incidents keep reoccurring. Every other day, the cows are picked up from dairy farms, slaughtered and discarded in similar fashion, informed our source.

After OpIndia acquired the video, we contacted the Ghazipur police station to confirm the case. Confirming the news, the officer told us that a case has been registered against unidentified culprits and investigation has been initiated. When asked about the exact location and other related information, we were told that only the SHO can give us further details about the case. But when OpIndia called SHO Prem Singh Negi and tried to speak to him about the case, he disconnected the phone. We tried calling him up again, be he could not be contacted. From the police station, we came to know that an FIR numbered 501 has been filed in this case. However, when we tried to look for the details by searching the FIR number online, we could find no details of the purported FIR.

Opindia is constantly trying to contact the police in this regard. We will update this news when we are able to establish contact with the Ghazipur police or get more information related to the case.