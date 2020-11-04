The winner of the US Presidential Elections 2020 may not be known on Wednesday as officials in the key states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan have said they will not be declaring the winner on election night. Donald Trump is leading all three states at the time this report was written and these three states are crucial towards his victory.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are reportedly counting in-person votes first and absentee votes would be counted later. As a consequence of which, results are unlikely to be declared on election night. The three states have 16, 10 and 20 electoral college votes respectively and 46 collectively which are essential for Donald Trump to cross the 270 mark required for a victory.

Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are reporting ELECTION DAY votes earliest and ABSENTEE VOTES latest. We went over this a lot in the past few months. They won't have final results until the end of the week at the earliest. There's no point in looking at them now. — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden also does not appear to have a clear path towards victory as he has lost Florida and trails in the key states of Ohio, Georgi and North Carolina. Donald Trump is poised to win Texas as well while his opponent has taken the Blue States along expected lines. Under such circumstances, the winner of the US Presidential Elections 2020 will hinge on the results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The uncertainty could prove to be a recipe for chaos as analysts have predicted long-draw out court battles to resolve the results. Republicans and Democrats have also accused each other of attempting to rig the elections. In such a polarized climate, it could give way to violence and anarchy with the USA witnessing widespread rioting in the days leading up to election night.