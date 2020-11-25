Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home News Reports Fact-check: No, the government has not issued Rs.1,30,000 to the citizens towards Covid-19 funding
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Fact-check: No, the government has not issued Rs.1,30,000 to the citizens towards Covid-19 funding

According to the Press Bureau of India, the message is fake. The government has not passed any such order

OpIndia Staff
Cyber Security
Claims suggesting government is sending Rs.1,30,000 to everyone above 18 year of age are false. (Image: Pexels/Pixabay)
50

A message is making rounds on WhatsApp and social media platforms that the government of India has issued Rs.1,30,000 to every citizen above the age of 18. Further, the message has a URL where people can check their eligibility.

According to the Press Bureau of India, the message is fake. The government has not passed any such order. Since Covid-19 started to spread across the world, there had been a spike in scams related to Covid-19.

The message shows the URL http://covid19.google.fund/, but at present there is no webpage with this web address.

Scams related to Covid-19 are on the rise

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) have issued several advisories warning people about scams related to coronavirus. Some of the most common scams Cert-In noticed were promotional codes, Covid-19 maps, phishing emails from trusted organizations and more.

According to World Health Organization, “Hackers and cyber scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by sending fraudulent email and WhatsApp messages that attempt to trick you into clicking on malicious links or opening attachments.”

Google has issued an advisory related to such scams. It read, “Recently, there has been a significant rise in online scams related to COVID‑19. We’re providing these tips to help you spot and avoid these scams, so you can stay safer online.” On the safety guidelines page, the tech giant has provided a list of common scams such as stealing personal data, fake offers, impersonation of authorities, fraudulent medical offers and more.

Best practices and recommendations

Check the email address: If you have received an email from an unknown person or an organization out of the blue asking for donations or providing support at the time of the pandemic, make sure to check the email address. The name showed, and the email ID from which the email was sent is not always the same. It is better to check if the email came from the source it claimed.

Check the link before you click: Before you click on any link, make sure to check it. Do not click on a shortened link from an unknown source. Most of the links coming from a valid source are not shortened. If you have even a slight doubt, do not click on the link. You can always visit the website of the organization and check the advisory etc.

Do not click on links in emails from banks: One of the most common methods of stealing credentials is via phishing emails. If you have received an email claiming to be from your bank, it is better to go to the bank’s website and log in from there.

Do not provide personal information: If you have received an email asking your details so that they can provide support in any way, make sure not to send any details. If you are in genuine need of help or support, please approach government authorities directly.

In case you have provided sensitive information already, please do not panic. Change your passwords immediately and inform the local police station as soon as possible. Make sure not to authorize any payment and lock all your debit and credit cards. You can file an online complaint on cybercrime.gov.in.

Covid-19 in India

From the last few days, India has been registering less than 50,000 cases per day. As of now, India has reported 92,22,216 cases of coronavirus. 4,44,746 are active, 86,42,771 have been discharged, and 1,34,699 people have lost their lives to the complications associated with the infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Algerian-born Muslim cleric Abdul Nacer Benbrika stripped of his citizenship by Australia after convicted of terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
Benbrika was convicted of directing a terrorist group, and possessing material associated with planning of a terrorist attack in Australia
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: No, the government has not issued Rs.1,30,000 to the citizens towards Covid-19 funding

OpIndia Staff -
Fake message circulated claims that govt of India has issued Rs.1,30,000 to every citizen above the age of 18 as Covid-19 funding
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on India-China border for surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
The Predator drones has been leased from a private company for one year, India plans to purchase 18 such drones from USA
Read more
Opinions

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Nivan Sadh -
There have been several calls for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the reservation system meant for SC/St and OBC communities.
Read more
News Reports

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Crime

UP: Woman given triple talaq for not bringing Rs 20 lakh and a car in dowry

OpIndia Staff -
The woman from Rampur has alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for not bringing Rs 20 lakhs and a car.
Read more
News Reports

China comes to defend Pakistan after PM Modi accused the latter of harbouring terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi's remarks against Pakistan, China praised Pakistan for making positive contribution toward counter-terrorism cause
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you need to know

Anurag -
Cyclone Nivar is expected to his coastal states in next few hours, currently travelling at 11 KMPH, it may cause severe damage to houses, roads, crops, electricity and communications lines.
Read more
Opinions

Memories of ‘Batta Mohalla’: How the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits continues to haunt the survivors even after three decades

Guest Author -
"The genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is a reality that lurks behind our celebrations, marriages, births and deaths."
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,896FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com