France: Islamists issue death threats to school where Samuel Paty taught

Saturday, November 21, 2020
‘You are all dead’: Month after Samuel Paty was beheaded by man screaming Allahu Akbar, school where he once taught threatened

“You are all dead, you are all dead. Samuel Paty. Allahu Akbar”, an inscription warned.

A month after a 47-year-old Samuel Paty was beheaded by a Muslim man for showcasing ‘blasphemous’ cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his students at Sainte-Anne school, Islamists have now issued death threats to the school, reported Jihad Watch. Paty was killed on October 16 by 18-year-old radical Islamist named Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A.

This has become an alarming issue for the school which is located in Bouscat, near Bordeaux in France. As per reports, an inscription was found in the school on Sunday that read, “You are all dead.” The same inscription was found in the Sainte-Anne school earlier as well. Moreover, another school named the Jean Moulin school was also issued death threats by Islamists.

“You are all dead, you are all dead. Samuel Paty. Allahu Akbar”, an inscription warned. It is important to note that the Jean Moulin school is located just 500 metres away from the Sainte-Anne school. A fresh investigation has been initiated to look into the inscriptions that have surfaced from the jean Moulin school and the Sainte-Anne school. While none have been arrested so far, the Departmental security is leading the probe in the cases related to death threats and support for terrorism.

Four killed in France over the cartoon row

In the last month, four people have been killed in France over the Prophet Muhammad cartoon row. On 16th October, Samuel Paty, a teacher, was beheaded in France for showing a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad in his class. Later, on 29th October, three people, including a woman, were reportedly beheaded at a Church in Nice, France. Several were injured in several attacks that happened on the same day in different locations across the world. A priest was shot on 1st November while he was closing a church. While India has shown support to France against terrorism, Islamic nations like Turkey and Pakistan have categorically justified the terrorist attacks in France.

