Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home Politics GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

The development comes after a massive political outrage was triggered following Akbaruddin Owaisi’s speech on November 25 during which he asked the government to remove PV Narasimha Rao ghat and NTR ghat near Hussainsagar before removing the encroachments of the poor.

OpIndia Staff
Police books Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP Telangana President under Section 505
Akbaruddin Owaisi(L), Bandi Sanjay Kumar(R)
5

Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) elections, the police have booked AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and the President of the Telangana BJP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

Both the politicians have been charged under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to making statements conducing to public mischief. The suo moto cases against the two leaders were filed at SR Nagar Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements on the hustings of the GHMC polls. 

The development comes after a massive political outrage was triggered following Akbaruddin Owaisi’s speech on November 25 during which he asked the government to remove PV Narasimha Rao ghat and NTR ghat near Hussainsagar before removing the encroachments of the poor. 

In response to this provocative remark, BJP state president Sanjay said that if any of the two ghats mentioned by Akbaruddin is touched, Darusalam, where the AIMIM party office is located, will be targeted. 

Following this verbal, DGP M Mahender Reddy, during a press conference a couple of days ago, stated that the police is scrutinising the provocative statements made by various politicians during the election campaign and legal advise was being consulted before initiating action. 

Akbaruddin Owaisi has a history of courting controversies

It is important to note that Akbaruddin Owaisi has a history of ginning up public frenzy by making controversial and highly inflammatory statements. In the past, Akbaruddin had sought 15 minutes from the police to show Hindus their place. 

In his controversial remark made in 2013, the junior Owaisi had said that if police is removed for 15 minutes, “we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus”. Owaisi, a polarising figure in India’s political arena, also made a speech in which he insulted the pantheon of the Hindu Gods and poured scorn over Hinduism. 

BJP deploys party heavyweights for the upcoming GHMC polls

The GHMC polls are scheduled to happen on December 1 while the results will be announced on December 4. Last time around, the TRS bagged 99 of the total 150 divisions, while the AIMIM won 44 and the BJP came a distant third with just 4 victories. 

However, this time around, the saffron party has made the polls a prestige issue, running a spirited campaign for the forthcoming elections. Several party heavyweights such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have been called into action, turning the municipal corporation election into a high voltage battle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Latest News

Politics

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

OpIndia Staff -
Akbaruddin Owaisi had called for the removal of PV Narsimha Rao and NTR ghat after which BJP state president warned action against AIMIM office in Darusalam
Read more
News Reports

Hawala network worth Rs 1000 crore operated by China unearthed by the Ministry of Home Affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Spy agents of China were receiving assistance from deep-rooted Pakistani spy ring to establish their networks in India.
Read more
News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

‘We are majority here, not minority, because Dalits and Adivasis are not Hindus’: claims AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui had earlier demanded a virus from Allah that could kill 50 crore people in India in one go.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Court grants 3-day parole to Jamia ‘student’ Asif Iqbal Tanha who wanted to turn India into ‘Islamic Republic’

OpIndia Staff -
Previously the Delhi court rejected Tanha's bail plea twice calling the charges against the anti-Hindu riots accused prima facie true
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles
Read more
Crime

Hindu girl approaches MP govt after Salman married her pretending to be Umesh, then tortured her, forcing her to convert

OpIndia Staff -
A Hindu girl has knocked the doors of the Madhya Pradesh govt after she became the latest prey to the emerging menace of Grooming Jihad
Read more
News Reports

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information
Read more
Government and Policy

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,941FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com