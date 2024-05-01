Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUSA: NY Police enter Columbia University to clamp down on pro-Hamas protesters, dozens of...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

USA: NY Police enter Columbia University to clamp down on pro-Hamas protesters, dozens of students arrested

In a statement, the university stated that the facility had been "vandalised and blockaded," leaving the administration with "no choice" except to summon police to campus for the second time in less than two weeks.

ANI
NY Police enter Columbia University
NYPD enters Columbia University, dozens of protesting students arrested
2

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University were arrested by New York Police Department (NYPD) officials, as they entered the premises on Tuesday night, according to The New York Times, escalating the tensions further that have gripped the varsities across the US currently.

The arrests took place hours after protesters had caught hold of a campus building.

The protesters had stormed and occupied a building on Columbia University’s main campus overnight, flying a Palestinian flag from Hamilton Hall.

The officers burst through a second-floor window to enter Hamilton Hall, then led demonstrators in zip ties into law enforcement buses parked near campus. In a statement, the university stated that the facility had been “vandalised and blockaded,” leaving the administration with “no choice” except to summon police to campus for the second time in less than two weeks.

According to the New York Times, the student protesters were taken by NYPD (New York Police Department) officers off Columbia University’s campus, one by one, and their hands were tied at the back with zip ties.

Students were seen, chanting as they walked out, “Free, free Palestine,” as per NYT.

A cluster of police officers, continue to remain at the university campus, especially outside the entrance of Hamilton Hall, the report said.

The NYPD cops arrived at Columbia University just after 9 pm (local time) on Tuesday and began dispersing the encampment. Special police teams used a big vehicle and a ramp to enter Hamilton Hall through a window, where the demonstrators flew a massive Palestinian flag in place of the US flag on Monday.

Majorly, Columbia University, which has turned into the epicentre of protests, at least 200 students barricaded the University’s entrance to Hamilton Hall.

Hamilton Hall is one of the buildings occupied during 1968 student protests erupted over institutional apparatus supporting the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.

The university, according to NBC News has notably asked the NYPD to remain on campus until at least May 17, two days after the scheduled graduation, according to NBC News.

Earlier, students at Columbia had voted to defy the order to vacate the encampment, which has been a focal point of pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

The action to suspend students at Columbia University comes amid a wave of arrests and tensions at universities across the United States, with demonstrations in support of Palestinians drawing attention and, in some cases, police intervention.

While these recent arrests have garnered significant attention, colleges across the US have been employing law enforcement measures, along with academic penalties such as suspensions and, in some cases, expulsion, to manage student protests since Hamas’ October attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and numerous hostages.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Links with LeT terrorists, gave funds to Sharjeel Imam and Naxals, spread lies about Covaxin’: Here is what the Delhi Police chargesheet says about...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress’ Manish Tewari confirms party’s plan of wealth redistribution, asserts that party will take away money from the rich and give it to poor

Anurag -

‘False and baseless’: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust condemns Rahul Gandhi’s repeated lies that President Murmu was not invited to Pran Pratishtha ceremony

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Violent pro-Palestine ‘students’ occupy Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall shouting “Intifada”: All we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

‘Enough of dilly-dallying’: Tired of waiting, Amethi Congress holds a sit-in protest against the ongoing suspense over the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

OpIndia Staff -

OpenAI signs deal with Financial Times to train its AI models on their content: How the paper repeatedly spread anti-India propaganda

Paurush Gupta -

London: Sword-wielding man attacks police officers and civilians in Hainault, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

As priests are arrested over donations in Tamil Nadu, read how a law brought by the British has taken over Hindu temples with mafia-like...

Dibakar Dutta -

UP: Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman, seeks votes in the name of gangsters Atiq Ahmed, Shahabuddin and Mukhtar Ansari; FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -

Congress tosses Reetam Singh under the bus: Party confirms he was a ‘war room coordinator’, but claims the fake video was shared ‘in a...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com