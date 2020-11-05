Thursday, November 5, 2020
Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

Reportedly, the villagers rushed into the spot after hearing Sharma's screams and rescued him from the clutches of the attackers. The villagers later informed the family of the priest.

OpIndia Staff
Temple priest attacked in Fatehabad, Haryana
Video of a priest being attacked has gone viral/ Image Source: Shubham Sharma
9

A shocking video of a priest being brutally assaulted with a cricket bat has gone viral on the internet. The incident was reported in Dhabi Kalan village in the Bhattu Kalan block, Fatehabad District, in Haryana.

According to the reports, a 26-year-old priest identified as Kailash Sharma, a resident of a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, lived with his cousin Ramji in Bhattu Kalan for the last two years. Six months ago, Sharma was appointed as a priest in a temple of village Dhabikalan. 

On Monday, some youths from the village attacked the priest. Shockingly, the attackers even recorded the brutal attacks on the priest that has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, a man is seen brutally and relentlessly assaulting the priest with a heavy cricket bat while the priest whimpers in pain and keeps pleading for his life.

Reportedly, the villagers rushed into the spot after hearing Sharma’s screams and rescued him from the clutches of the attackers. The villagers later informed the family of the priest. On receiving the information, the priest’s cousin and father Charandas arrived at the village and took him back to his village in Madhya Pradesh. 

The family of the priest were horrified after seeing the video of the incident. The father of the priest decided to get him admitted at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh instead of getting an immediate treatment in Haryana. However, as Sharma’s condition deteriorated on his way he was admitted to a hospital in Mathura. 

Charan Das, the injured’s father, said that his son has been attacked in a brutal manner and they want strict action to be taken against the attackers. He added that a complaint will be registered based on the medical report. 

Meanwhile, Police in-charge Rajpal said that they have not received any complaint yet. The police is investigating the case on the basis of the video that has gone viral.

