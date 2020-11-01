Sunday, November 1, 2020
Fact-check: Is BJP-led govt putting Hindu gods and goddesses in Constitution without informing general public

Akshayvar Nath Kanaujia, founder and National Secretary of Kanshiram Bahujan Samaj Party, in a viral video is seen claiming that the BJP-led government will put up pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses in the constitution

OpIndia Staff
Akshayvar Nath kanaujia
Akshayvar Nath kanaujia spreads misleading information about Constitution of India (Image: namobudhseva Twitter handle | screengrab from the viral video)
A video of Akshayvar Nath Kanaujia, founder and National Secretary of Kanshiram Bahujan Samaj Party, has emerged in which he was seen claiming that BJP-led central government had added images of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the Constitution without informing the general public.

‘Hindu Gods and Goddesses will be permanently added in 2024’ – claimed Kanaujia

The video, which is now going viral on social media, was shot on 9th October 2020 during an event marking the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram, founder of BSP, in Lucknow. Kanaujia claimed that the people present at the event by saying that the government has added images of Hindu Gods, including Bhagwan Ram, Maa Kali, Bhagwan Hanuman, and several others in the new version of the constitution.

He alleged that BJP is hoping to come back in power in the 2024 general elections and make these additions permanent. Kanaujia further added that it is the aim of his party KBSP to ensure such additions do not make its way into the constitution. It can be possible only if BJP is replaced in Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022 and General Elections in 2024. Savitri Bai Phule, National President, KBSP, was seen sitting next to him in the video urging people to check the copy of the constitution themselves.

The truth about Hindu Gods and Goddesses in Constitution

In reality, the images that Kanaujia is claiming to have been added recently were there in the first copy of the Constitution itself. Famous artists Nandalal Bose designed the artwork in the constitution. During his address in Rajya Sabha on 4th February 2020, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi showed a copy of the original manuscript of the Constitution of India. He said on the page where fundamental rights are mentioned, there is an artwork depicting Bhagwan Ram.

In 2017, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad explained how the artwork of ‘Vedic life of India’ for Citizenship, ‘Bhagwan Ram returning to Ayodhya from Sri Lanka with Mata Sita and Lakshman’ for Fundamental Rights, ‘Bhagwan Krishna teaching Geeta in Mahabharata’ for Directive Principles of State Policy and ‘Bhagwan Nataraj’ for Finance, Property, Contract, and Suits were in the original copy of the Constitution. He added, “If the Constitution was to be reframed today and the Constituent assembly was to use the same sketches, there would be an outcry alluding that India is becoming communal! This is the level to which our heritage has been undermined.”

Interestingly, Kanaujia also conveniently skipped mentioning the part where the original manuscript of the Constitution had images of Buddha, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Guru Gobind Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Akbar, Tipu Sultan, and several others.

Police initiated probe

Several netizens tagged UP Police in the video, urging them to take action against Kanaujia for spreading misleading information about the constitution. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the Information Consultant to CM, Uttar Pradesh, also tagged UP Police and urged them to take strict action against the ‘rumor mongers.’

Lucknow Police has replied that they have forwarded the video to the concerned department to investigate and take necessary action.

Searched termsconstitution lord ram picture, constitution hindu gods and goddesses
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

