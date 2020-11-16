In a shocking new low of the deteriorating political discourse, Bihar state RJD president Jagdanand Singh made an appalling remark ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet in Bihar. Singh said that the BJP ‘raped’ people’s mandate in Bihar.

“BJP raped the people’s mandate in Bihar. This is not the government chosen by the people,” Singh said.

#WATCH Earlier he used to become CM by betrayal, this time he cannot be called CM…Nitish Kumar is born out of the rape and robbery of people's mandate by BJP: RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh on boycotting CM swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/JiED8PB4uO — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

He further claimed that this is an illegitimate government. “This is stealing the mandate of people. In fact, I will go further and say that they raped the mandate of Bihar. Nitish Kumar, who sits in the lap of BJP, is the offspring of BJP which has raped the entire population of Bihar and those who voted,” he added.

Swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s new cabinet at 4 PM today

14 people along with the Chief Minister of Bihar are slated to take oath today at 4 PM. According to the sources, there will be 2 deputy chief ministerial posts, 5 ministers from BJP and one each from the VIP and HAM will be inducted in the new state cabinet. JDU chief Nitish Kumar is set to return as the state’s chief minister while Renu Devi & Tarkishore Prasad are likely to take oath as the deputy chief ministers.

The recently concluded Bihar elections saw a close tussle between the Mahagathbandhan alliance and NDA alliance. However, as the election result drew to an end, the BJP and JDU’s NDA alliance secured more than 122-seats required to form a government in the 243-assembly seats.

NDA alliance won Bihar elections in a close fight

RJD emerged as the single-largest party by racking up 75 seats. RJD was closely followed by the BJP which won 74 seats. However, the Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party was letdown by India’s oldest political party, Congress, that failed to dazzle the voters yet again and which was reflected in its poor performance in the Bihar elections. The party fought only on 70 seats and managed to bag only 19 seats.

Since the results are out, it has become difficult for the RJD leaders to digest the defeat. As a result, many of them have openly criticised the alliance with the Congress that has clearly led them to defeat. Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has voiced what many political analysts have been speaking about since the Bihar election results, that the Congress is becoming a burden on its allies.

While some RJD leaders have resorted to blaming and criticising Congress for their loss, others like RJD President Jagada Nand Singh have taken to making abominable references to rape to discredit the victors.