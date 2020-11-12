Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi via video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that he wished that the statute would inspire and energise everyone and would still courage and compassion that Swamiji wanted to see in everyone.

The Prime Minister said that the youth of the country were the brand ambassadors of Brand India in the world and that they represented the culture and traditions of India. He said that the youth of India are not just expected to feel proud of thousands of years old identity of India but also to create a new identity of the country in the 21st century.

देश का युवा दुनियाभर में Brand India का Brand Ambassador हैं।



हमारे युवा भारत के Culture और Traditions का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं।



आपसे अपेक्षा सिर्फ हज़ारों वर्षों से चली आ रही भारत की पहचान पर गर्व करने भर की ही नहीं है,

बल्कि 21वीं सदी में भारत की नई पहचान गढ़ने की भी है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

Talking about the poor in the country, PM Modi said that the poor in the country were given place only in slogans and no effort was made to connect them with the system. He said that the poor have been the most neglected, the most unconnected and financially excluded lot in the country. He pointed out how the poor are now being provided facilities houses, electricity, water supply, LPG connection, digital banking, cheap mobile connectivity and internet connection.

हमारे यहां लंबे समय तक गरीब को सिर्फ नारों में ही रखा गया।



लेकिन देश के गरीब को कभी सिस्टम से जोड़ने की चेष्टा ही नहीं हुई।



जो सबसे ज्यादा neglected था, वो गरीब था।



जो सबसे ज्यादा unconnected था, वो गरीब था।



जो सबसे ज्यादा financially excluded था, वो गरीब था: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

PM said to the students in JNU that the statue of Swami Vivekandanda could be a hang-out place for them like Sabarmati Dhaba where they could exchange ideas and have debates and discussions

आज तक आपके Ideas की, Debate की, Discussion की जो भूख साबरमती ढाबा में मिटती थी,



अब आपके लिए स्वामी जी की इस प्रतिमा की छत्रछाया में एक और जगह मिल गई है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

Taking a veiled dig at the left ideology, PM Modi said that placing one’s ideology above national interest has severely harmed our democratic setup. He said that it was wrong to be restricted within the limits of one’s ideology even when national interest is concerned.

किसी एक बात जिसने हमारे देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था को बहुत बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचाया है- वो है राष्ट्रहित से ज्यादा प्राथमिकता अपनी विचारधारा को देना।



क्योंकि मेरी विचारधारा ये कहती है, इसलिए देशहित के मामलों में भी मैं इसी साँचे में सोचूंगा, इसी दायरे में काम करूंगा, ये गलत है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

The Prime Minister said that it was natural to feel proud of one’s ideology but one’s ideology should be in line with national interests and not against it.

आज हर कोई अपनी विचारधारा पर गर्व करता है। ये स्वाभाविक भी है।



लेकिन फिर भी, हमारी विचारधारा राष्ट्रहित के विषयों में, राष्ट्र के साथ नजर आनी चाहिए, राष्ट्र के खिलाफ नहीं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

Citing the example of freedom struggle led Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi recalled how people from different ideologies came together during difficult times of the country.

आप देश के इतिहास में देखिए, जब-जब देश के सामने कोई कठिन समय आया है, हर विचार हर विचारधारा के लोग राष्ट्रहित में एक साथ आए हैं।



आज़ादी की लड़ाई में महात्मा गांधी के नेतृत्व में हर विचारधारा के लोग एक साथ आए थे। उन्होंने देश के लिए एक साथ संघर्ष किया था: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

He remembered how during the Emergency unity was manifested despite different ideologies. He told that during the movement against the Emergency several former leaders and workers of Congress party had also participated along with people from the RSS and the Jan Sangh.

Emergency के दौरान भी देश ने यही एकजुटता देखी थी।



Emergency के खिलाफ उस आंदोलन में काँग्रेस के पूर्व नेता और कार्यकर्ता भी थे।



आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवक और जनसंघ के लोग भी थे।



समाजवादी लोग भी थे। कम्यूनिस्ट भी थे: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

Citing the example of the movement against the Emergency, PM Modi explained that standing in unity for the national interest did not mean compromising one’s ideology as everyone had a common interest- national interest.

इस एकजुटता में, इस लड़ाई में भी किसी को अपनी विचारधारा से समझौता नहीं करना पड़ा था।



बस उद्देश्य एक ही था- राष्ट्रहित।



इसलिए साथियों, जब राष्ट्र की एकता अखंडता और राष्ट्रहित का प्रश्न हो तो अपनी विचारधारा के बोझ तले दबकर फैसला लेने से, देश का नुकसान ही होता है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

Prime Minister Modi said that India has been a place where diverse ideas have flourished and that it was important to maintain the flow of new ideas. He urged the youth of the country to preserve this tradition which makes India the most vibrant democracy in the world.

Idea sharing को, नए विचारों के प्रवाह को अविरल बनाए रखना है।



हमारा देश वो भूमि है जहां अलग-अलग बौद्धिक विचारों के बीज अंकुरित होते रहे हैं और फलते फूलते भी हैं।



इस परंपरा को मजबूत करना युवाओं के लिए आवश्यक है: PM



इसी परंपरा के कारण भारत दुनिया का सबसे vibrant लोकतन्त्र है। — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 12, 2020

The statue of Swami Vivekananda was approved by the Executive Council of the JNU in June 2017. In 2019, a complaint was filed by the JNU administration with the police alleging that the statue was defaced and derogatory messages were written on it during the violent protests in the JNU against the hostel fee hike.