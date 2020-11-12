Thursday, November 12, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, here is what he said

PM Modi said that placing one's ideology above national interest has severely harmed our democratic set up. He said that it was wrong to be restricted within the limits of one's ideology even when national interest is concerned.

PM Modi unveils the statue of Vivekananda in JNU
8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi via video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that he wished that the statute would inspire and energise everyone and would still courage and compassion that Swamiji wanted to see in everyone.

The Prime Minister said that the youth of the country were the brand ambassadors of Brand India in the world and that they represented the culture and traditions of India. He said that the youth of India are not just expected to feel proud of thousands of years old identity of India but also to create a new identity of the country in the 21st century.

Talking about the poor in the country, PM Modi said that the poor in the country were given place only in slogans and no effort was made to connect them with the system. He said that the poor have been the most neglected, the most unconnected and financially excluded lot in the country. He pointed out how the poor are now being provided facilities houses, electricity, water supply, LPG connection, digital banking, cheap mobile connectivity and internet connection.

PM said to the students in JNU that the statue of Swami Vivekandanda could be a hang-out place for them like Sabarmati Dhaba where they could exchange ideas and have debates and discussions

Taking a veiled dig at the left ideology, PM Modi said that placing one’s ideology above national interest has severely harmed our democratic setup. He said that it was wrong to be restricted within the limits of one’s ideology even when national interest is concerned.

The Prime Minister said that it was natural to feel proud of one’s ideology but one’s ideology should be in line with national interests and not against it.

Citing the example of freedom struggle led Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi recalled how people from different ideologies came together during difficult times of the country.

He remembered how during the Emergency unity was manifested despite different ideologies. He told that during the movement against the Emergency several former leaders and workers of Congress party had also participated along with people from the RSS and the Jan Sangh.

Citing the example of the movement against the Emergency, PM Modi explained that standing in unity for the national interest did not mean compromising one’s ideology as everyone had a common interest- national interest.

Prime Minister Modi said that India has been a place where diverse ideas have flourished and that it was important to maintain the flow of new ideas. He urged the youth of the country to preserve this tradition which makes India the most vibrant democracy in the world.

The statue of Swami Vivekananda was approved by the Executive Council of the JNU in June 2017. In 2019, a complaint was filed by the JNU administration with the police alleging that the statue was defaced and derogatory messages were written on it during the violent protests in the JNU against the hostel fee hike.

