Addressing the virtual summit of the BRICS on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi laid down India’s contribution to the international community during the coronavirus pandemic. Modi said that it was because of the strength of the India Pharma sector that the country could help provide medicines to over 150 countries in the Covid-19 lockdown phase and assured that India would do the same with its impending coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking about economic recovery after COVID-19, PM Modi said: “Recovery post COVID will see a huge role being played by BRICS nations. There is a lot of scope in increasing trade between BRICS nations”.

Atmanirbhar Bharat mission to act as a significant force multiplier post COVID: PM Modi

Calling the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission a significant booster to India’s economic recovery from the coronavirus lockdown damages, Modi said: “We have started a big reform process in India under our Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. This could be a significant force multiplier post COVID. We saw this during the pandemic when we helped hundreds of nations with medical supplies and now we are looking at large scale vaccine production.”

PM Modi gives out a strong message to Pakistan and China during BRICS address

During his speech, while Modi batted for reforms within international organisations such as the UN and the IMF, he sent out a strong message to both China and its ‘all-weather friend’ Pakistan from the platform. While it warned China with regards to its expansionist policy, without taking names PM Modi forewarned Pakistan for supporting terrorism.

In an apparent reference to China, Modi said that “India believes that to improve connectivity it is important to respect the other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Moreover, while terming terrorism as the biggest challenge, Modi called on the BRICS country to act strictly against those countries who support terrorism and provide tactical support to the terror groups.

India to take over the chair of the BRICS

“At the invitation of President Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’ on November 17,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA said the leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

“India will be taking over the chair of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for India since its inception (after 2012 and 2016) and will host the 13th BRICS summit in 2021,” the MEA added.

