Friday, November 13, 2020
Home News Reports In its hurry to threaten BJP, Shiv Sena admits that there was indeed a...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

In its hurry to threaten BJP, Shiv Sena admits that there was indeed a land deal between Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and Anvay Naik

Regardless of the legality of the illegality of it, questions are being raised if the hounding of Arnab Goswami is connected to the financial and personal relationship between the Thackerays and Naiks.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (image: newsnation.in)
3

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut might have added on to the worries of his chief Uddhav Thackeray. In haste to attack BJP leader Kirit Somaniya for directing a few uncomfortable questions towards the Thackreys, Sanjay Raut inadvertently has let the cat out of the bag. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Raut hit out at the BJP leader and said: “All these allegations are made to protect an accused. They are calling the land deal illegal but that deal is completely legal, nothing will be proved.”

Stating this, Raut claimed that hw will make the BJP ‘is at home’ for 25 years.

Raut’s statement came as a reply to BJP leader Kirit Somaniya who has been, for the past two days, seeking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s explanation on alleged financial deals between the Thackerays and the family of deceased interior designer Anvay Naik. The Maharashtra Government had tried to implicate Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami recently for being involved in an alleged non-payment of dues to Naik, which allegedly led to his suicide in 2018.

Sanjay Raut confirms there was indeed a land deal between Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and Anvay Naik’s family

It is pertinent to note here that at no point of time did Kirit Somaniya question Uddhav Thackeray about the legalities of the land deal. Regardless of the legality of the illegality of it, questions are being raised if the hounding of Arnab Goswami is connected to the financial and personal relationship between Thackerays and Naiks. However, it has been confirmed now after Raut’s statement that the Thackerays did have financial dealings with the Naik family, especially Akshita Naik, in the past. Akshita Naik has been holding pressers recently, accusing Arnab of abetting her husband’s suicide.

BJP leader claims Arnab Goswami’s targeting was linked to the Thackerays’ dealings with Naik’s wife

For the second consecutive day today, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addressed media persons at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai and alleged that Uddhav’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaykar’s wife Manisha Vaykar had bought land from the deceased interior designer Anvay Naik.

“In the backdrop of the arrest of Republican TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (in Anvay Naik and his mother’s abetment to suicide case) and suicide of Anvay Naik, who apparently was reeling under financial problems, it has become all the more significant to let the people of Maharashtra know what are the equations and financial issues between the Naik and Thackeray families,” Somaiya said.

Yesterday, the BJP leader had Tweeted saying that there are at least nine 7/12 extracts of such deals and claimed that the evidence of these land deals had been released on the public forum. He asked Uddhav Thackeray as to what exactly is the relationship between him and Anvay Naik’s family. He alleged that Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Vaykar are in partnership with Naik.

He questioned as to why Uddhav Thackeray does not break his silence about the alleged deals between his family and the Naiks despite the case gaining so much prominence. He insinuated that the state government’s “targeting” of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami was linked to the spouses of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaykar buying property from late Anvay Naik’s wife.

On November 11 also Kirit Somaiya shared the details of the several pieces of land jointly purchased by Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and one Manisha Ravindra Vaykar from Akshita Naik in March 2014 at about Rs 2.20 crore. Akshita Naik is the late Anvay Naik’s wife.

With so much information out in the open, it becomes imperative to revisit the situation under which Maharashtra police, at the behest of Uddhav Thackeray government had detained Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami for 8 straight days.

Arnab Goswami implicated by Shiv Sena in the closed Anvay Naik suicide case

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police early morning on last Wednesday. A few Mumbai Police officers barged into Goswami’s residence, physically manhandling him and his family members before arresting him. He was arrested in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

The case pertains to the death of an interior designer Anvay Naik, who, along with his mother was found dead in May 2018 and had left behind a note alleging that Arnab Goswami had not cleared his dues to the tune of ₹83 lacs. Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in their Alibaug farmhouse. The suicide note had also two named two other people, namely Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda for non-clearance of dues of ₹4 crores and 55 lacs respectively. It is pertinent to note that the case was closed in April 2019 and has now been unilaterally opened by the police seemingly, to hound Arnab Goswami.

As per an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the officers investigating the Anvay Naik suicide case had found no links between Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami, Nitesh Sarda and Feroz Shaikh. They found no evidence that could establish that the trio made life ‘unbearable’ for Naik or led to the abetment of suicide.

In their statement, Republic TV had declared that Anvay Naik’s firm had been paid most of the dues and the remaining amount was to be paid after the completion of the work which was never done. Arnab’s family had also stated that he had never had any direct dealings with Naik or his firm.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSanjay Raut Thackerays, Arnab arrest, Uddhav Arnab suicide case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Will President’s Rule be imposed in West Bengal ahead of elections? Unlikely as things stand currently: Here is why

K Bhattacharjee -
Dilip Ghosh is obviously correct that Mamata Banerjee may secretly want president's role to be imposed in West Bengal.
Read more
World

Indian liberals hoping that Joe Biden is their ticket to bring PM Modi down by blowing the imagined ‘human right violation’ trumpet: Why they...

K Bhattacharjee -
In every way possible, the Obama administration, under which Joe Biden served as the VP, was a humanitarian disaster.
Read more

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Opinions Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

World OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

In its hurry to threaten BJP, Shiv Sena admits that there was indeed a land deal between Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and Anvay Naik

OpIndia Staff -
"All these allegations are made to protect an accused. They are calling the land deal illegal but that deal is completely legal, nothing will be proved," said Sanjay Raut.
Read more
News Reports

LoC: Multiple deaths suspected in North Kashmir’s Baramulla due to ceasefire violation by Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
The official handle of the BSF on Twitter has confirmed the death of SI Rakesh Doval deployed at North Kashmir's Baramulla.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: ‘Unidentified’ miscreants looked for head Sadhu of Ashram specifically, brutally assaulted and stabbed him before fleeing

OpIndia Staff -
In yet another attack of Hindu saints, a sadhu was mercilessly assaulted by 7-8 unidentified miscreants in Ladasawangi Marg in the Chowk Complex in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.
Read more
Politics

Will President’s Rule be imposed in West Bengal ahead of elections? Unlikely as things stand currently: Here is why

K Bhattacharjee -
Dilip Ghosh is obviously correct that Mamata Banerjee may secretly want president's role to be imposed in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Fire Workers association moves Supreme Court against HC order that imposed firecrackers ban

OpIndia Staff -
The association contented that the High Court order had caused immense financial difficulties to fireworks vendors especially because firecrackers were a seasonal business and heavy investments were made for it.
Read more
News Reports

Pervert Fauj? Maryam Sharif says that the Pakistan Army put cameras in the washrooms when she was in jail

OpIndia Staff -
Maryam Sharif spoke about the alleged hardships she had to face when she was lodged in the prison by the Pakistan government.
Read more
News Reports

Kunal Kamra gets his wish: Here is how he is playing martyr after deliberately tweeting garbage

OpIndia Staff -
After the Attorney General granted approval for content of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra, he says he will not accept court's verdict
Read more
World

Indian liberals hoping that Joe Biden is their ticket to bring PM Modi down by blowing the imagined ‘human right violation’ trumpet: Why they...

K Bhattacharjee -
In every way possible, the Obama administration, under which Joe Biden served as the VP, was a humanitarian disaster.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Authorities evict a family from Temple in Tanjavur 60 years after encroachment

OpIndia Staff -
Temple trustees nearly 60 years ago may have decided to give it to the family without consulting the executive officers of the temple
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,495FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com