Monday, November 2, 2020
Supreme Court refuses to extend security of former special CBI judge who pronounced verdict in Babri demolition case

Former special CBI court judge SK Yadav had delivered the judgment on Babri demolition case on his last day in office on September 30, 2020.

The apex Court today refused to extend the security of former special judge SK Yadav who had pronounced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The request of the former special judge was heard by a three-judge bench of Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari.

Rejecting his request, the Court said that it did not consider it appropriate to provide security. The court was considering the former judge’s request for personal security in view of the sensitive nature of the Babri demolition case.

Former special CBI court judge SK Yadav had delivered the judgment on Babri demolition case on his last day in office. He had written a letter to Supreme Court claiming that there was threat to his life. The Court did not consider it necessary to extent his security.

Babri Demolition Case Verdict

On September 30, 2020, the special CBI court had pronounced the verdict in the Babri demolition case in which all the 32 accused including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, were acquitted by the court. The court had observed that the demolition of the disputed structure by Kar Sevaks was spontaneous and not pre-planned by the accused. The court rejected the conspiracy angle to demolition.

Searched termsBabri case, Supreme Court case, CBI court judge
