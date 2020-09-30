Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Liberals fume after special CBI court acquits all the accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

The special court while acquitting the 32 accused observed that the demolition of the Babri structure was a spontaneous incident, and not a result of pre-planned conspiracy

OpIndia Staff
Liberals suffer a meltdown after Special Court acquits all accused in the Babri Demolition Case
Controversial Babri structure(Source: Asia News)
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the illegal demolition of the Babri structure, citing lack of evidence. The accused included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

The court observed that it was spontaneous demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks, and it was neither pre-planned nor a part of a wider conspiracy to bring down the contentious complex. Therefore, the leaders accused in the case were acquitted as no pre-planned conspiracy was established.

Liberals suffer a meltdown after court absolves all 32 accused

The acquittal of all the accused in the case predictably triggered a meltdown among the ‘liberal’ intelligentsia, who couldn’t hide their profound sorrow over the court verdict. Several liberals descended to popular microblogging website Twitter to express their anguish over the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri demolition case.

‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi, long known for bringing disgrace to the profession of journalism and habitually indulging in shielding Islamists and demonising Hindus, was crestfallen after the special court absolved all the accused in the Babri demolition case. Insinuating that the verdict was influenced by BJP being in power, a despondent Saba lamented that why should the saffron party be blamed alone when Congress regimes could have “prosecuted forcefully”.

Controversial journalist Rana Ayyub who is known for her unbridled hatred towards Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP, took to Twitter to convey her dismay over the court ruling. Disappointed at the verdict, Rana posted a sarcastic tweet, mocking the judiciary of the country.

Limiting responses to her tweet, Rana tweeted, “Yayyy. Justice, India style.”

Arfa Khanum, a journalist associated with leftist propaganda website ‘The Wire’, a portal notorious for rationalising and defending the nefarious activities carried out by Islamists, appeared rattled by the special court’s decision to exonerate the accused. In a tweet, Khanum asked questions about those responsible for felling the controversial structure, killing of 1800 people in the ensuing riots and defined the incident as crimes “committed on the soul of India”.

A despicable troll masquerading as ‘journalist’, Swati Chaturvedi, infamous for conjuring up her interview with BJP leader George Fernandes, took to Twitter to take a swipe at the court verdict. Flustered by the acquittals, Swati noted that the judgment discredited the felling of the controversial structure and alleged that “Hoh Gaya kaam, Jai Shree Ram” was a popular BJP slogan following the demolition.

The co-founder of ‘The Wire’, Siddharth Varadarajan was disconcerted at the special CBI court acquitting the accused in the Babri demolition case. Varadarajan, still smarting from the last year’s historic judgment by the Supreme Court granting the disputed land to Hindus, declared that in India crime pays and said that the only way to square the immoral circle after last year’s judgment was to absolve all the accused.

Former NDTV employee, also chimed in, saying that the disputed structure fell on its own.

After vilifying for years that the controversial structure was demolished by BJP and Hindutva supporters, Sagarika Ghose couldn’t bring herself to stomach the fact that the court had acquitted all the accused in the case. “Nobody demolished the Babri Masjid,” Ghose tweeted.

Court said there was no conspiracy or pre-planning in the felling of Babri structure

The verdict for the much waited in the Babri Masjid demolition case was delivered by a special court in UP today. In the historic judgement, the court acquitted all 32 persons accused in the case. BJP leaders BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti were among the accused in the case, who have been acquitted by the court.

The court said that the demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it. Special Judge SK Yadav ruled that the act of demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks was a spontaneous one, and hence acquitted the accused persons in the case. The court also said that CBI didn’t bring any substantial proof against the accused that they had planned to demolish the structure.

