A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the illegal demolition of the Babri structure, citing lack of evidence. The accused included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

The court observed that it was spontaneous demolition of the structure by the kar sevaks, and it was neither pre-planned nor a part of a wider conspiracy to bring down the contentious complex. Therefore, the leaders accused in the case were acquitted as no pre-planned conspiracy was established.

Liberals suffer a meltdown after court absolves all 32 accused

The acquittal of all the accused in the case predictably triggered a meltdown among the ‘liberal’ intelligentsia, who couldn’t hide their profound sorrow over the court verdict. Several liberals descended to popular microblogging website Twitter to express their anguish over the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri demolition case.

‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi, long known for bringing disgrace to the profession of journalism and habitually indulging in shielding Islamists and demonising Hindus, was crestfallen after the special court absolved all the accused in the Babri demolition case. Insinuating that the verdict was influenced by BJP being in power, a despondent Saba lamented that why should the saffron party be blamed alone when Congress regimes could have “prosecuted forcefully”.

All acquitted in #Ayodhya criminal cases. No punishment for an event that claimed so many lives. Why blame BJP alone for this when Congress regimes could have prosecuted forcefully. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 30, 2020

Controversial journalist Rana Ayyub who is known for her unbridled hatred towards Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP, took to Twitter to convey her dismay over the court ruling. Disappointed at the verdict, Rana posted a sarcastic tweet, mocking the judiciary of the country.

Limiting responses to her tweet, Rana tweeted, “Yayyy. Justice, India style.”

Arfa Khanum, a journalist associated with leftist propaganda website ‘The Wire’, a portal notorious for rationalising and defending the nefarious activities carried out by Islamists, appeared rattled by the special court’s decision to exonerate the accused. In a tweet, Khanum asked questions about those responsible for felling the controversial structure, killing of 1800 people in the ensuing riots and defined the incident as crimes “committed on the soul of India”.

So all accused acquitted.

Then who demolished the Babri Masjid ?

Who killed the 1800 people in the riots that followed ?

Who is responsible for the crimes committed on the soul of India ? — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) September 30, 2020

A despicable troll masquerading as ‘journalist’, Swati Chaturvedi, infamous for conjuring up her interview with BJP leader George Fernandes, took to Twitter to take a swipe at the court verdict. Flustered by the acquittals, Swati noted that the judgment discredited the felling of the controversial structure and alleged that “Hoh Gaya kaam, Jai Shree Ram” was a popular BJP slogan following the demolition.

“Hoh gaya kaam, Jai Shree Ram” popular Bjp slogan after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. And, now no one broke the Masjid. Wonderful rule of law & justice — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 30, 2020

The co-founder of ‘The Wire’, Siddharth Varadarajan was disconcerted at the special CBI court acquitting the accused in the Babri demolition case. Varadarajan, still smarting from the last year’s historic judgment by the Supreme Court granting the disputed land to Hindus, declared that in India crime pays and said that the only way to square the immoral circle after last year’s judgment was to absolve all the accused.

In New India, crime pays! Once the Supreme Court ruled last year that the persons who demolished the Babri mosque would be given its land, the only way to square this immoral circle was to make sure the criminals are acquitted.



That has now happened.https://t.co/anu71kzg3U — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 30, 2020

Former NDTV employee, also chimed in, saying that the disputed structure fell on its own.

The mosque just fell down on it’s own https://t.co/e6pTy0hbLj — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) September 30, 2020

After vilifying for years that the controversial structure was demolished by BJP and Hindutva supporters, Sagarika Ghose couldn’t bring herself to stomach the fact that the court had acquitted all the accused in the case. “Nobody demolished the Babri Masjid,” Ghose tweeted.

Nobody demolished the Babri Masjid. #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 30, 2020

Court said there was no conspiracy or pre-planning in the felling of Babri structure

