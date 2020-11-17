Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home Social Media From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come...
News Reports
Updated:

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

Swara Bhasker made the preposterous claim while responding to a comment made by a user on Twitter. "Cheap Photoshop" was the comment she made when the user remarked that photographs such as these had turned him into an 'Islamophobe'.

K Bhattacharjee
Swara Bhaskar denies Amar Jawan Memorial was attacked during Azad Maidan Riots
4

Integrity and truth have never the allies of Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. From whitewashing Islamist violence and radicalism to now engaging in plain denial of it, the entertainer has come a long way. On Tuesday, Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are ‘photoshopped’.

Swara Bhasker made the preposterous claim while responding to a comment made by a user on Twitter. “Cheap Photoshop” was the comment she made when the user remarked that photographs such as these had turned him into an ‘Islamophobe’. The only problem is that the photographs are not photoshopped and not even liberal media outlets have been shameless enough to claim that they were.

Swara Bhasker claims Azad Maidan riots photographs are ‘photoshopped’

The now-famous photographs were clicked by Mid-Day photographer Atul Kamble on the 11th of August, 2012. The Azad Maidan Riots broke out after the Islamist organisation Raza Academy called for a demonstration in protest against the Rakhine riots in Myanmar. The Rohingya Muslims are believed to have suffered much damage during the said riots.

One of the two photographs clicked by Mid-Day photographer Atul Kamble

It really needs to be emphasized here that no one disputes the authenticity of these photographs. The intense violence and rioting occurred before the full view of the public and Azad Maidan riots remain a blot on the history of Mumbai even after all these years. The Raza Academy faced severe criticism even though liberals have been trying hard to whitewash their sins.

The second photograph captured by Atul Kamble

But not even liberals have been shameless enough to deny outright that the violence occurred or allege that these photographs are inauthentic. Swara Bhasker has really marched into territory hitherto uncharted by any other individual with regards to the Azad Maidan Riots. Of course, it could very well be that she is so out of touch with reality that she is truly clueless about the violence that ensued in 2012.

But given the manner in which she lectures everyone else about everything else, it appears unlikely that it is the case. It is far more likely that Swara Bhasker genuinely believed that she could get away with making such an absurd claim. Perhaps she relied on social media platforms to come in to her rescue and label every tweet disagreeing with her as ‘disputed’. But clearly, she is not remotely as important as the US President.

Meanwhile, other journalists are actually ‘liking’ that tweet by Swara Bhasker. Screenshots have emerged where Arfa Khanum Sherwani, another propagandist that whitewashes Islamist violence for The Wire, could be seen hitting the ‘like’ button on the fake news tweet. Since then, however, the entertainer has offered a correction for her shameful denial and admitted that the photographs are, in fact, not photoshopped. But her initial denial of it reveals a lot about her worldview.

All of this does reveal, however, how utterly clueless and out-of-touch our celebrities are with the realities of public life. If someone could seriously claim that photographs of the Azad Maidan Riots, what is next? The day is not far when some of them will claim that not a single Muslim mob rioted in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Oh wait. They already do that.

The instinctive urge of the liberal to deny every manner of wrongdoing by Islamists and claim that it is ‘fake news’ spread by ‘Islamophobic bigots’ is perfectly captured by Swara Bhasker in that moment. It also reveals that if they could have their way, they would also deny that beheadings in France ever occurred or the existence of Islamic terror organisations themselves.

But we already knew that given the manner in which liberals deny the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and the genocides Hindus have suffered in the past under barbaric Islamic regimes. However, it is only Swara Bhasker who demonstrated the shamelessness required to outright deny outright that the Amar Jawan Memorial was attacked during the Azad Maidan riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAzad Maidan Riots
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more

Kanpur: 6-year-old girl who was found dead on Diwali night was raped, liver extracted for black magic

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The minor had gone missing on Diwali night and was later found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur

AgustaWestland scam: Key witness had named Salman Khurshid, Kamal Nath’s son, and Ahmed Patel, says report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Saxena, the prime accused turned approver in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam, claimed that kickbacks received from Agusta Westland were to be shared with political leaders who had influenced the decision.

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.

Bangladesh: Youth threatens to slaughter cricketer Shakib Al Hasan over allegations of blaspheming by inaugurating Kali Puja in Kolkata

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Man who threatened Bangladeshi crickter Shakib Al Hasan said that him inaugurating Kali Puja temple has hurt Muslim sentiments

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: 21-year-old man arrested for raping and killing his mother

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka man raped and killed his mother for having affair with other men.
Read more
News Reports

China: Popular Tibetan influencer’s murder caught live on camera exposes the communist country’s flawed legal system

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Tibetan influencer Lhamo was burnt alive by her-ex-husband when she was live streaming from her kitchen.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
News Reports

Voters are not ready for ‘liberal values’: Congress Salman Khurshid blames people for his party’s repeated election loss

OpIndia Staff -
In a long Facebook post, Khurshid has indirectly targeted Kapil Sibal, asking him to do some introspection and not criticise the party in the media.
Read more
Culture and History

The Dravidian Movement and the Devadasi Abolition Act: Did a ‘Brahiminical conspiracy’ oppose reforms to the practice as alleged?

Suren -
The Dravidian movement has long claimed a contribution to the Devadasi Abolition Act. But how true is their claim?
Read more
Politics

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?
Read more
News Reports

Sameet Thakkar, arrested for ‘baby penguin’ remark, finally released from jail, a day after receiving bail

OpIndia Staff -
The family of Sameet Thakkar was waiting since 8 AM outside Taloja jail for his release, he was released well past noon.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Man forces woman to convert to Islam after sexually abusing her in Gorakhpur district

OpIndia Staff -
Man forces woman for religious conversion on pretext of making an objectionable video viral, arrested by police
Read more
News Reports

Twitter corrects ‘mistake’ after spreading misinformation in its fact-check of Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter was peddling misinformation its fact-check of Trump's claims regarding the US presidential elections.
Read more
News Reports

Marriages taking place forcefully for religious conversion by either fraud or cheating to be null and void: MP govt mulls on Religion Bill

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP ruled state to consider bringing in a legislation to tackle 'love Jihad'
Read more
News Reports

New RIMS Director has to stay in guest house because scam convicted Lalu Yadav has been staying in his official bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav was shifted to the RIMS Director's official bungalow in August this year after some of his security personnel at RIMS' paying ward were found covid positive.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,891FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com