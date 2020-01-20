In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), several incidents pf riots, violence, arson and vandalism by Muslim mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.

The Muslim mobs have descended into the streets with the active support of the opposition parties and a certain section of ‘liberal-secular’ media and unleashed violence under the garb of ‘protesting’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has no bearing on the existing citizens of the country.

Here are the 20 incidents in which mobs, mainly Muslims, have gone on a rampage to attack not only pro-CAA supporters but also the common man who did not agree to their point of view on the issue. The violence that has erupted across the country has caused crores worth of damage to public properties, in addition to the severe injuries that were inflicted upon common man, especially the police officials.

The anti-CAA protests which began as a peaceful protest has now crossed all the boundaries as it has not only turned violent but has now become another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. The anti-CAA protests also turned communal, which was manifested through anti-Hindu posters. Later, it took an anti-India turn with protestors openly batting for secession from India. Interestingly, all the mentioned incidents never made it to any mainstream media, which explains the dangerous nexus between the media ecosystem and the anti-CAA rioters who are now emboldened to create furthermore attacks on innocent civilians.