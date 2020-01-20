In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), several incidents pf riots, violence, arson and vandalism by Muslim mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.
The Muslim mobs have descended into the streets with the active support of the opposition parties and a certain section of ‘liberal-secular’ media and unleashed violence under the garb of ‘protesting’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has no bearing on the existing citizens of the country.
Here are the 20 incidents in which mobs, mainly Muslims, have gone on a rampage to attack not only pro-CAA supporters but also the common man who did not agree to their point of view on the issue. The violence that has erupted across the country has caused crores worth of damage to public properties, in addition to the severe injuries that were inflicted upon common man, especially the police officials.
- The communal riots by Muslim mobs started in West Bengal after the weekly Friday prayers engulfed the whole state with the active support of Mamata Banerjee led state government. The Muslim mobs unleashed violence across the state by burning public infrastructure like Railway stations, buses, toll plaza and destroyed crores worth of tax-payers money to ‘protest’ against the CAA.
In West Bengal, the Muslim mobs set a railway station complex on fire after Friday prayers as they protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters had also thrashed personnel of the Railway Police Force that was at the Beldanga railway station complex. Muslim mobs also pelted stones on ambulances and vandalised the Beldanga railway station, which included flinging burning tires on the railway tracks.
- The Muslim mobs had also gone on a rampage in West Bengal’s Howrah district. They had resorted to extreme violence by blocking tracks at the Uluberia railway station. The Muslim mobs had vandalised the complex and some trains by resorting to stone pelting, injuring a driver, officials said. The violence affected train services in Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway.Read- 2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism
- The Muslim mob had also set a toll plaza on fire at Suti crossing in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The mob had attacked Sujnipara railway station under Malda division of Eastern Railways. The Anti-CAA Muslim mobs had also attacked the ticket counter at Sankrail railway station in Howrah district and set fire to the station.- Ad - - article resumes -
- In Delhi, the ‘protests’ which began in controversial Jamia Millia Islamia University soon took a violent turn after Muslim mobs inside the campus burnt down buses, pelted stones at the police officials injuring several policemen. Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and chanted communal slogans inside university campuses to incite other Muslim mobs across the country.
- One of the deadliest attacks on citizens, especially the police officers occurred at Delhi’s Seelampur. The Muslim mob in Delhi’s Seelampur had unleashed the violence against public infrastructure and pelted stones at the police injuring many of them.
The violent protestors had even attacked school buses in Delhi’s Seelampur area. The announcements to gather the Muslim mob to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was reportedly made on loudspeakers of the nearest mosques in Delhi’s Seelampur.
- The Uttar Pradesh saw unprecedented communal riots after Muslim mobs following the Friday prayers resorted to extreme violence against police officials.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad violent mobs targetted police officials during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. A police post was also damaged and three vehicles were torched by an unruly mob, following which the police used tear gas to control the situation.
- In Sambhal, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party, the Muslim mobs had unleashed large-scale riots during against the Citizenship Amendment Act and torched four buses of UPSRTC and six police vehicles. The Muslim mobs had also hurled stones at security personnel and media persons.
- In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a masked man in a blue jacket had created havoc after brandishing a gun in the streets creating massive fear among citizens. The police officials had even recovered 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from places where violence broke out across the state.
- In a protest march in Ahmedabad on 19th December 2019, a Muslim mob had pelted stones and almost lynched a police officer. The Muslim mob had also chased the police officials away while pelting stones at them mercilessly.
- In Mangaluru, the violent protestors had effectively planned the riots by adjusting various CCTV cameras in the region to prevent them from recording their hooliganism. The city was ravaged by the violent Muslim mob who had resorted to extreme violence by pelting stones on police officers injuring several policemen.
- In a Muslim locality near Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, on 23 January, stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the participants by the local Muslims. Women became the specific targets of the ruthless mob. Shops and homes belonging to the Hindus were set on fire. This created a state of panic and resulted in a stampede. Roughly, 100 participants and 24 policemen had sustained injuries during the unprovoked attack by the violent mob.
A person named Neeraj Ram Prajapati was brutally injured after a Muslim mob had attacked a pro-CAA rally last week. Unfortunately, Neeraj Ram Prajapati succumbed to injuries after suffering serious injuries inside his brain and died from the resultant septic shock which caused a cardiac arrest.
- Anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh had attacked senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia, a and few other journalists. The mob had heckled and abused the journalists, broke their cameras at Shaheen Bagh. The mob had also shouted religious slogans of Allah Hu Akbar to intimidate others in the crowd.Read- Conduct of Church during anti-CAA protests: More concerned about pulling Modi down than their own being persecuted in Islamic states
- Kerala BJP’s state secretary AK Nazeer was brutally attacked, allegedly by SDPI members while he was offering Namaz at a Mosque in the Idukki district. Nazeer had attended a pro-CAA public meeting in Idukki district’s Nedumkandam.
After the meeting, Nazeer had reportedly stopped neat a Mosque to offer Namaz there. While offering Namaz, Nazeer was attacked by a group of Student Democratic Party of India, (SDPI) activists.
- A senior Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker and an Anganwadi worker was brutally thrashed by a Muslim family in Irukkuzi in Kollam district of Kerala after being mistaken as CAA-NRC officials. The accredited social worker identified as Maheshwari was visiting the house of Sainuddin where they were thrashed and had to be admitted at a Taluk hospital in Kadakkal on Thursday.
- A similar incident had occurred in Rajasthan when a Muslim mob had attacked a woman named Nazeeran Bano in Brijdham area in Bharatpur, Kota, Rajasthan, over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC.
However, she was later let go after proving that she was a Muslim. Bano, who was actually collecting data for the National Economics Census 2019- 2020, was attacked and only let off after she convinced the crowd that she too was a Muslim like them.
The mob had allegedly snatched Bano’s mobile phone and deleted all the data she collected on an app. She was later asked to recite a verse from the Quran to prove her identity.
- One Chumki Khatun’s house was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are currently under police protection. The incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area.
As per reports, Khatun worked with an NGO on a contract where it was training rural women to smartphones effectively. As part of her training, Khatun collected some general data. This fuelled the rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, the police have denied that the incident was linked to NRC.
- The ‘Jashn-e-Shaheen’ programme, organised by ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh had resulted in Muslim mobs thrashing Kashmiri Pandits. Ironically, the programme was organised by Islamists to remember the 30th anniversary of the greatest tragedies in the history of the country – The Kashmiri Pandit genocide.
The Kashmiri Pandits who had presented at the protest site had raised slogans of ‘Justice for Kashmiri Pandits’, which angered Muslim protesters who attacked Kashmiri Pandits.Read- Muslim radicals set Delhi ablaze: What explains the behaviour of these Indian Muslims
- The members of the radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had attempted to murder of an RSS worker Varun Bhoopalam in Bengaluru during a pro-CAA rally.
The gang had pelted seven stones at the crowd to create chaos near the rally site and to create a distraction so that they could attack stab social worker Chakravarthy Sulibele and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.
However, the stone-pelting did not create any ruckus at the gathering. As their plan failed, the gang wanted to kill any of the Hindu workers who attended the rally. Later, they followed Varun Bhoopalam who was on his way home on a rented bike. They attacked him near Kalasipalya and fled towards Bidadi.
- A pro-CAA rally in Madhya Pradesh was attacked by a Muslim mob after the Tiranga Yatra had entered their locality. The incident took place on January 8, 2020, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
Fearing for their lives, the shopkeepers had to close their shop and escape from the Muslim mob. A dangerous situation had erupted at the spot after there was a stampede situation when Muslim mobs attacked the pro-CAA supporters.
- A student at Patna College was beaten up brutally after he had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act on Facebook. The victim who was returning from exams was attacked by fellow students. The victim had suffered severe head injuries.
The anti-CAA protests which began as a peaceful protest has now crossed all the boundaries as it has not only turned violent but has now become another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. The anti-CAA protests also turned communal, which was manifested through anti-Hindu posters. Later, it took an anti-India turn with protestors openly batting for secession from India.
Interestingly, all the mentioned incidents never made it to any mainstream media, which explains the dangerous nexus between the media ecosystem and the anti-CAA rioters who are now emboldened to create furthermore attacks on innocent civilians.