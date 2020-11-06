The Director-General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is reportedly unsatisfied with the Thackeray government regarding the recent reshuffle of some IPS officers. According to reports, around 50 senior police officers were transferred in the month of September followed by transfers of lower-level officers. DGP Jaiswal’s opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling the officers which strained the relations with the DGP and the state government. Following this, the IPS officer has decided to leave the state police and take up a central deputation.

“He was not comfortable with Uddhav and Deshmukh over postings and transfers of IPS officers. The DGP felt there should be fixed policy on postings and transfers, while the political leadership took a different view. The political leadership contended that the DGP should not interfere with police transfers”, a senior police officer told Times of India.

Unwilling to continue to work with the state govt, DGP Jaiswal had sought NOC from the state government for a central deputation, which was immediately granted by CM Thackeray and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to reports, DGP Jaiswal is likely to join the National Security Guards (NSG) as the Director General (DG) in the following weeks. DGP Jaiswal, who is a 1985 batch IPS officer, is set to retire on September 30, 2022.

Jaiswal had joined as Mumbai police Chief on July 1, 2018 after working with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a long time. He was promoted as the DGP on March 1, 2019 after he predecessor Datta Padsalgikar retired on superannuation.

DGP Jaiswal had reportedly had written to the state home department suggesting that in place of revamping the police force, the officers having completed two years should only be shunted out. Pointing out that there were 22 IPS officers who never worked in a naxal-affected area, Jaiswal had suggested that naxal-affected area should be made mandatory.

Cops facing murder charges reinstated in Mumbai Police

Last month, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had reinstated former encounter specialist API Sachin Vaze who was suspended 16 years ago for custodial death. Vaze’s suspension was revoked by a review committee headed by Param Bir Singh. Vaze had resigned in 2007 after being suspended in 2004. He joined Shiv Sena after resigning. Param Bir Singh re-inducted Vaze in Mumbai police in June this year, 4 months after taking up the post of Commissioner of Police in the month of February. Vaze has been entrusted with the investigation against media channel Republic TV.