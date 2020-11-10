BJP has received a resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections which were held on seven seats of Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani on November 3. Out of these seven seats, BJP won six seats except Malkhani which the Samajwadi Party managed to win.

Source: Election Commission of India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the credit of the stellar performance of the party in not just Uttar Pradesh by-polls but also in elections in other states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the party performance in these elections was a result of the work done by PM Modi towards the upliftment of the poor, improving country’s reputation internationally and public welfare.

प्रदेश के साथ-साथ देश के भीतर हुए चुनावों के यह सुखद परिणाम आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी के लोक कल्याण, गरीब कल्याण, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा, वैश्विक मंच पर भारत को प्रदान की जा रही प्रतिष्ठा व प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा जनहित में किए गए कार्यक्रमों के प्रति जनविश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 10, 2020

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership CM Yogi said that the BJP candidates lead their opponents by 17,000 to 32,000 votes in the state assembly by-polls which proved that the state government was working well under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He congratulated BJP national president JP Nadda for the party’s performance in the state Assembly by-polls. CM Yogi lauded party’s booth-level workers for their performance and also the Ministers and Assembly members who contributed to the election campaign.

Expressing hope for the 2022 state elections, CM Yogi said that the party’s performance in the Assembly by-polls pointed to the possibility for the party to win 2022 state elections. “In the by-polls, Bharatiya Janata Party repeated its performance of the 2017 state assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This points that BJP will perform well in the upcoming elections also”, said CM Yogi at a press conference.

BJP sweeps Gujarat by-polls

BJP made a clean sweep in Gujarat Assembly by-elections by winning all the 8 seats on which elections were held. Congress had won on these seats in 2017.

Source: Election Commission of India

Bags all the seats in Karnataka by-polls

BJP bagged both the assembly seats of RR Nagar and Sirsa in Karnataka on which elections were held. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel credited PM Modi’s leadership and party’s development agenda for the victory.

Source: Election Commission of India

Wins Telangana by-polls

BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao won Telangana’s Dubbak Assembly constituency by defeating Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Solipeta Sujatha by a close margin of 1,079 votes.

Source: Election Commission of India

By-elections were held for State Assembly seats in 11 states of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha and Telangana.