Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Home Politics CM Yogi eyes 2022 state elections as BJP sweeps six out of seven assembly...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

CM Yogi eyes 2022 state elections as BJP sweeps six out of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls

BJP has received a resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections which were held on seven seats of Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani on November 3.

OpIndia Staff
BJP wins Uttar Pradesh bypolls
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: oneindia)
5

BJP has received a resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections which were held on seven seats of Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani on November 3. Out of these seven seats, BJP won six seats except Malkhani which the Samajwadi Party managed to win.

Source: Election Commission of India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the credit of the stellar performance of the party in not just Uttar Pradesh by-polls but also in elections in other states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the party performance in these elections was a result of the work done by PM Modi towards the upliftment of the poor, improving country’s reputation internationally and public welfare.

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership CM Yogi said that the BJP candidates lead their opponents by 17,000 to 32,000 votes in the state assembly by-polls which proved that the state government was working well under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He congratulated BJP national president JP Nadda for the party’s performance in the state Assembly by-polls. CM Yogi lauded party’s booth-level workers for their performance and also the Ministers and Assembly members who contributed to the election campaign.

Expressing hope for the 2022 state elections, CM Yogi said that the party’s performance in the Assembly by-polls pointed to the possibility for the party to win 2022 state elections. “In the by-polls, Bharatiya Janata Party repeated its performance of the 2017 state assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This points that BJP will perform well in the upcoming elections also”, said CM Yogi at a press conference.

BJP sweeps Gujarat by-polls

BJP made a clean sweep in Gujarat Assembly by-elections by winning all the 8 seats on which elections were held. Congress had won on these seats in 2017.

Source: Election Commission of India

Bags all the seats in Karnataka by-polls

BJP bagged both the assembly seats of RR Nagar and Sirsa in Karnataka on which elections were held. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel credited PM Modi’s leadership and party’s development agenda for the victory.

Source: Election Commission of India

Wins Telangana by-polls

BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao won Telangana’s Dubbak Assembly constituency by defeating Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Solipeta Sujatha by a close margin of 1,079 votes.

Source: Election Commission of India

By-elections were held for State Assembly seats in 11 states of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha and Telangana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttar Pradesh by-polls
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its own workers in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party is the most heartbreaking story in the Bihar elections.
Read more
Politics

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana
Read more

Kishanganj and how BJP’s Hindu candidate in a 70% Muslim dominated area will give sleepless nights to Mamata Banerjee: 35 seats at stake

OpIndia Explains Editorial Desk -
The Kishanganj story at the Bihar Elections 2020 holds some lessons for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Elections to come.

Live updates: Race to form govt in Bihar still on, NDA regains slender majority, MGB still very much in the game

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.

Death, taxes and EVM conspiracy theories, some things are certain in life: As NDA pulls ahead in Bihar, opposition cries foul

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Justifications for the EVM manipulation conspiracy theories were quite creative this year with Udit Raj leading the way.

Bihar elections: Rajdeep Sardesai’s flip-flop on caste politics and polarisation as trends show BJP in lead

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who was earlier seen crediting the people of Bihar for reposing their faith in the economic concerns raised by Tejashwi Yadav, soon changed tunes and claimed that NDA's leads are due to 'polarisation'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Jitu Patwari imagines Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and invites Manmohan Singh as chief guest, gets mocked on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The misadventures of Congress leader Jitu Patwari continue as he shared fake news yet again, this time about Joe Biden.
Read more
News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

CM Yogi eyes 2022 state elections as BJP sweeps six out of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi said that BJPs's performance in Uttar Pradesh assembly by-polls bode well for the state elections in 2022.
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Media

‘We are living in house arrest like conditions for the past 10 days’: OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda’s father seeks protection from HM Amit...

OpIndia Staff -
OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda has alleged that her organisation is being targeted for fearless coverage of govt corruption.
Read more
World

Pakistan: Christian mother and her son brutally lynched to death by an Islamist mob over blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan's incendiary statements rationalising violence over blasphemy seems to have emboldened Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan.
Read more
Politics

Bihar elections: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM a vote cutter, calls it BJP’s ‘tact’

OpIndia Staff -
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warned all "secular" parties to beware of Asaduddin Owaisi saying that his party AIMIM is a vote cutter.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party, which was likely dumped by its own workers in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
The story of Pushpam Priya Choudhary and the Plurals party is the most heartbreaking story in the Bihar elections.
Read more
Politics

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana
Read more
News Reports

Goa: College teacher compares women wearing Mangalsutra to chained dogs, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
Following the outrage caused by her Facebook post, Shilpa Singh said that she considered herself an intellectual and that her views were taken out of context.
Read more
Law

SC to hear bail plea of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Sessions Court postpones hearing to Thursday: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had moved SC after the Bombay HC dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,411FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com