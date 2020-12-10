Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports Farm laws will not be repealed, MSP here to stay and govt ready to...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Farm laws will not be repealed, MSP here to stay and govt ready to discuss the provisions with farmers: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Addressing the press conference over the ongoing farmers' protests, the Union Minister categorically stated that there is no question of withdrawing the law but would definitely open to hear and consult farmers regarding the provisions of the law that may have adversely affected the farmers.

OpIndia Staff
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during a press conference/ Image Source: HT
82

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the Modi government is ready to hold discussions with farmers to clarify on the farm laws amidst the ‘farmers’ protests along the Tikri border near the national capital.

Addressing a press conference over the ongoing protests by farmers from Punjab, the Union Minister categorically stated that there is no question of withdrawing the three farm laws but would definitely open to hear and consult farmers regarding the provisions of the law that may have adversely affected the farmers.

“Any law cannot be entirely defective. Government is ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers,” said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Union Minister also reiterated that the new laws passed by Parliament in September will benefit the farmers and also urged farmers to go through the proposal of amendments that government is planning to incorporate in the farm laws and set a date for discussion.

“I would like to urge the farmers that if they want to discuss our proposal, they should definitely come to us. We are ready for discussions,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

MSP has nothing to do with the farm laws, says Agri Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Tomar also assured farmers that the new laws will not affect the APMC Act or the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.

“MSP has got nothing to do with these laws and they do not affect MSP at all,” said Tomar stating that Prime Minister had already explained to farmers and assured the farmers that MSP will continue.

Reiterating government’s stand, the Agriculture Minister said that laws were passed in an effort to free farmers from the Mandi system and allow them to sell their crops outside the marketplace.

The minister also said that the government wanted to liberate the farmers of the shackles of mandi so that they could sell their produce anywhere, to anyone, at his own price, outside the purview of mandi.

“During the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is State subject and Centre can’t frame these laws. We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them. APMC & MSP are not affected by it,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The entire country has witnessed that Swaminathan Commission report came in 2006, the recommendation about MSP at 1.5 times cost of production remained pending till Modi government implemented it.

Contract farming exists across the country already: Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Clarifying on the aspects of contract farming, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said it is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists through contract farming. He said that the contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience.

“Still, we have already made provision in the Act that agreement under these laws will only be between processors and farmers’ produce. There is no provision for any lease or agreement over farmers’ land,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressing the press conference along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

He added, “Law provides that if farmer and processor enter into an agreement and the type of crops is such that some infrastructure has to be set up on the farmer’s land, then the processor will dismantle his infrastructure from thereafter the agreement concludes”.

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal who was also present at the briefing, said, “Modi government was, is and will continue to be committed to the farmers of the country”.

Union Minister Goyal said that there were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in the private market, which is completely erroneous as there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre had presented a proposal for possible amendments in the bills to the representatives of protesting farmers, which the farmer unions rejected and said they will intensify their protest for the repeal of these laws. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Here is what will happen if the govt gives in to demands of ‘farmer protests’ and why it cannot afford to do so

K Bhattacharjee -
The protesters at the 'farmer protests' appear unwilling to reach any compromise with the Central Government on the matter.
Read more
News Reports

After brandishing pictures of Islamists and Naxals, farmers leaders threaten govt, to block railway tracks since ‘ultimatum is over’

OpIndia Staff -
After refusing to take part in the 6th round of talks yesterday, the 'farmer leaders' rejected the government's written proposal.
Read more

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar likely to replace Sonia Gandhi as the new UPA Chairperson: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NCP supremo who had initially opposed Sonia Gandhi's appointment as the UPA chairperson might replace her.

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

World OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Samajwadi Party leader in trouble over ‘mota lamba tonti’, NCW Chief takes cognizance of derogatory tweet against women

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Jagan Agrawal, digital media coordinator of the Samajwadi Party, is in trouble after making a disgusting tweet against women.
Read more
News Reports

After preparing to expel 231 radicalized foreign nationals, France Government unveils new law to tackle Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
This law is a result of the various attacks carried out by radical Islamists in France including the beheading of Samuel Paty
Read more
Politics

Here is what will happen if the govt gives in to demands of ‘farmer protests’ and why it cannot afford to do so

K Bhattacharjee -
The protesters at the 'farmer protests' appear unwilling to reach any compromise with the Central Government on the matter.
Read more
World

TikTok weaponized: Experts reveal how China influences elections, controls media and propaganda, hail India for banning Chinese apps

OpIndia Staff -
panellists revealed Chinese methods of propaganda and how they control the narrative in countries like USA and several other countries across the world
Read more
News Reports

Farm laws will not be repealed, MSP here to stay and govt ready to discuss the provisions with farmers: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

OpIndia Staff -
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that MSP has got nothing to do with the farm laws and they do not affect MSP at all
Read more
News Reports

After ‘Ka Ka Chi Chi’, Mamata Banerjee comes up with ‘Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda’ only hours after BJP leaders were attacked

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee said that BJP leaders keep visiting West Bengal as they don't have any other work, mocked the name of BJP president
Read more
News Reports

Dalit man beaten to death for ‘touching food’ in MP? Contrary reports emerge that suggest he was beaten for molesting woman

OpIndia Staff -
Various media outlets like ANI, Times of India, Zee News Hindi, India Today, NDTV, Scroll.in etc, have claimed that the Dalit man was killed due to his caste
Read more
News Reports

After brandishing pictures of Islamists and Naxals, farmers leaders threaten govt, to block railway tracks since ‘ultimatum is over’

OpIndia Staff -
After refusing to take part in the 6th round of talks yesterday, the 'farmer leaders' rejected the government's written proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: ‘Janeudhari Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party boycotts assembly in protest after anti-cow slaughter bill was passed

OpIndia Staff -
After the Bill was passed, Congress has alleged that the BJP government has brought in the bill keeping the upcoming local body elections in mind.
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,210FollowersFollow
20,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com