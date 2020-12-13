Boat carrying journalists during BJP rally capsizes in Dal Lake, Islamists celebrate on Twitter

A boat carrying journalists capsized in the Dal Lake earlier today in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. They were covering a BJP rally led by Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur.

Boat carrying journalists capsizes during #BJP boat rally during DDC election campaign on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Journalists and activists rescued immediately. pic.twitter.com/PCBHl3U4jh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 13, 2020

All the journalists were rescued immediately. However, soon after the news was published, Islamists took to social media to celebrate the incident.

Congress leader Salman Nizami too joined in.

BJP drowned in Dal Lake, Kashmir! pic.twitter.com/B6BAbmjitW — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) December 13, 2020

J&K PDP spokesperson Najmu Saqib tweeted that ‘imported’ lotuses do not grow in ‘our’ Dal Lake, thereby trying to show that Kashmir is not a part of India.

On Sunday, polling began for the 6th phase of DDC (District Development Council) election being held in J&K for 31 seats. Besides these, voting is also on for 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats. The 8-phase elections started from 28th November and will conclude on 19th December.

These are the first major elections in the region after abrogation of Article 370 in erstwhile state of J&K which made J&K an integral part of India without any riders attached. These polls are crucial for the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of mostly regional political parties, the BJP and the newly formed Apni Party.