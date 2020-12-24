India born Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, who passed away due to cancer in May this year, had allegedly indulged in sexual misconduct. A law firm conducting an investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct emerged after Zacharias’ death.

Zacharias was born in Chennai in 1946. He founded Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) in 1984. He used to lecture common people and college students and had established a reputation for defending Christian beliefs.

After Zacharias’ death, RZIM was informed about the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. RZIM had entrusted a law firm, Miller & Martin, to conduct an investigation into the allegations. Yesterday RZIM issued a preliminary update on the investigation being conducted by the law firm and said that the allegations appear to be true. “Sadly, the interim investigation update indicates this assessment of Ravi’s behaviour to be true-that he did indeed engage in sexual misconduct”, said the RZIM.

RZIM added that the misconduct was deeply troubling and wholly inconsistent with how Zacharias presented himself both publicly and privately to people for over four decades of his association with the ministry. The investigation is expected to be concluded by January or February next year.

Zacharias reportedly sexually abused several women. According to reports, the law firm conducting the investigation told that many victims spoke to them candidly and with great detail confirming the allegations levelled by massage therapists who worked in two Atlanta spas that were partially owned by Zacharias. RZIM had initially denied the allegations against Zacharias and had released a statement saying that the family and the teammates of Ravi Zacharias did not believe the allegations.

Past record

Zacharias was involved in a matter of sexual misconduct in 2017 wherein he was accused of sexting by a Canadian woman. The woman had reportedly claimed that he had asked for her nude pictures. Zacharias had filed a case against her and had said that the pictures sent by her were not demanded by him. He later made a settlement with her and signed a non-disclosure agreement with her. He is also accused of falsifying academic credentials.