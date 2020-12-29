‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 per tweet goes on a rant

Though the Congress party is facing a paucity of credible leaders in its rank, it surely commands the loyalty of a bevvy of sycophant hangers-on, who are ready to foolishly defend the party and fend off criticism directed at it and the Gandhi family.

Recently, when questions were raised about senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Italy, one of the most ardent Congress supporters, Andria D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for tweeting promotional tweets, went on a fervent rant to assert that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are beyond reproach and nobody has the right to ask questions of them.

Those who are criticizing @RahulGandhi should be ashamed of themselves. He has gone to take care of his grandmother. What happens in Congress is our internal matter: @RiaRevealed, Political Analyst, tells Padmaja Joshi on @thenewshour AGENDA. | #RahulRomanHoliday pic.twitter.com/1EmbIFmpmi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 28, 2020

“Shame on those who are questioning Rahul Gandhi. He has gone to take care of his grandmother…Nobody has the right to ask questions of Rahul Gandhi…. nobody has the right to irritate Congress,” a visibly rattled Andrea snarled.

Andria’s cathartic meltdown took place after a panellist on the Times Now debate raised question on Rahul Gandhi for leaving the party in the lurch and flying to Italy. Peeved by aspersions on Gandhi’s commitment to the party, the Congress supporter launched into a diatribe, attacking his detractors including the debate anchor Padmaja Joshi for raising questions of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

After the ‘Kamasutra 3D’ actress was done ranting and raving, Ms Joshi calmly asked her if Rahul Gandhi held no organisational post in the party, then in which capacity did he join the seat-sharing meeting in Tamil Nadu and became a part of Congress’ overtures in West Bengal, the Congress supporter irritatingly replied that the detractors have their ears pricked up as soon as they hear the word “Gandhi”.

However, Ms Joshi retorted too, saying, “To be fair, your ears also prick up when you hear the word ‘Gandhi’.

Viral video of Ria Revealed embarrassing herself on Times Now debate

This is not the first time that Andria D’Souza has embarrassed herself on a news channel. In the past too, she has had a mental breakdown while appearing on news debates. Earlier, Andria made a fool of herself when she spectacularly faltered in answering basic questions on NPR on a Times Now debate while defending Rahul Gandhi’s deranged rants on CAA, NPR and NCR.

She claimed NPR was first conducted in 2003, to which the Times Now anchor, Rahul Shivshankar pointed out that it was first conducted in 2010. She couldn’t explain how NPR would disturb minorities and was flabbergasted when asked who came up with Aadhaar.

Her denseness left the fellow panellists as well as the anchor in splits. They were all left to ponder as to who out of the two- Ria D’Souza or Rahul Gandhi is the smarter in the flock of birdbrains.

The incident was so embarrassing for Andria that she was left googling to figure out basic questions about the chronology of Aadhaar and NPR.

Andria D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’ exposed for sharing promotional tweets for Rs 500 per tweet

Congress supporter Andria D’Souza rose to relative prominence from obscurity after BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga exposed her of posting promotional tweets for a paltry sum of Rs 500 per tweet.

Bagga shared a screenshot that showed a conversation between two people where a deal was carried out that ‘@riarevealed’ will post a paid tweet for Flipkart for Rs 500. When Andria tweeted the Flipkart Big Billion Sale tweet as mentioned in the conversation, Bagga shared the conversation and added how it is actually his birthday and not Flipkart foundation date as she mentioned in her tweet.

She later deleted the tweet and pinned the blame on her manager.