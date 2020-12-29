Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Social Media ‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 per tweet goes on a rant

Congress supporter Andria D’Souza rose to relative prominence from obscurity after BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga exposed her of posting promotional tweets for a paltry sum of Rs 500 per tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Andria D'Souza goes an extended rant to defend Congress and Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Andria D'Souza(L), Rahul Gandhi(R)
612

Though the Congress party is facing a paucity of credible leaders in its rank, it surely commands the loyalty of a bevvy of sycophant hangers-on, who are ready to foolishly defend the party and fend off criticism directed at it and the Gandhi family.

Recently, when questions were raised about senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Italy, one of the most ardent Congress supporters, Andria D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for tweeting promotional tweets, went on a fervent rant to assert that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are beyond reproach and nobody has the right to ask questions of them.

“Shame on those who are questioning Rahul Gandhi. He has gone to take care of his grandmother…Nobody has the right to ask questions of Rahul Gandhi…. nobody has the right to irritate Congress,” a visibly rattled Andrea snarled.

Andria’s cathartic meltdown took place after a panellist on the Times Now debate raised question on Rahul Gandhi for leaving the party in the lurch and flying to Italy. Peeved by aspersions on Gandhi’s commitment to the party, the Congress supporter launched into a diatribe, attacking his detractors including the debate anchor Padmaja Joshi for raising questions of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

After the ‘Kamasutra 3D’ actress was done ranting and raving, Ms Joshi calmly asked her if Rahul Gandhi held no organisational post in the party, then in which capacity did he join the seat-sharing meeting in Tamil Nadu and became a part of Congress’ overtures in West Bengal, the Congress supporter irritatingly replied that the detractors have their ears pricked up as soon as they hear the word “Gandhi”.

However, Ms Joshi retorted too, saying, “To be fair, your ears also prick up when you hear the word ‘Gandhi’.

Viral video of Ria Revealed embarrassing herself on Times Now debate

This is not the first time that Andria D’Souza has embarrassed herself on a news channel. In the past too, she has had a mental breakdown while appearing on news debates. Earlier, Andria made a fool of herself when she spectacularly faltered in answering basic questions on NPR on a Times Now debate while defending Rahul Gandhi’s deranged rants on CAA, NPR and NCR.

She claimed NPR was first conducted in 2003, to which the Times Now anchor, Rahul Shivshankar pointed out that it was first conducted in 2010. She couldn’t explain how NPR would disturb minorities and was flabbergasted when asked who came up with Aadhaar.

Her denseness left the fellow panellists as well as the anchor in splits. They were all left to ponder as to who out of the two- Ria D’Souza or Rahul Gandhi is the smarter in the flock of birdbrains.

The incident was so embarrassing for Andria that she was left googling to figure out basic questions about the chronology of Aadhaar and NPR.

Andria D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’ exposed for sharing promotional tweets for Rs 500 per tweet

Congress supporter Andria D’Souza rose to relative prominence from obscurity after BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga exposed her of posting promotional tweets for a paltry sum of Rs 500 per tweet.

Bagga shared a screenshot that showed a conversation between two people where a deal was carried out that ‘@riarevealed’ will post a paid tweet for Flipkart for Rs 500. When Andria tweeted the Flipkart Big Billion Sale tweet as mentioned in the conversation, Bagga shared the conversation and added how it is actually his birthday and not Flipkart foundation date as she mentioned in her tweet.

She later deleted the tweet and pinned the blame on her manager.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

Media OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.

Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown.

Not just nepotism: How KRK’s Desh Drohi is better than Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Bollywood roundup for 2020

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
More people find KRK's Desh Drohi which is nothing short of cringe fest, more tolerable than Sadak 2.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Man, who had no intention of burning himself, dies of 70% burn injuries after Kerala cops try to ‘save him’, sons blame cops: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The two sons of the Kerala couple took to social media and alleged police forced their parents to commit suicide
Read more
WTF News

Meet the Halal ‘ask the sexpert’ YouTube Channel from Pakistan that answers questions from bestiality to everything else

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube Channel 'Human Issues' is run by a Pakistani woman and is basically a halal 'ask the sexpert' channel.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 per tweet goes on...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
Politics

‘Only I know the pain of announcing this decision’: Rajnikanth not to launch a political party ahead of state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on December 3, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to announce that he will launch his own political party.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police drop charges against woman who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, after Maha govt defends her actions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maha Govt had jumped in to defend the woman, saying she had no “anti-national intentions”.
Read more
Government and Policy

Contractual workers tear Mamata Banerjee’s banners in Kolkata, block road, TMC leaders escorted out by police: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
TMC and Mamata Banerjee has drawn the ire of contractual workers associated with Self Employed Labor Organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara’s brother ordered killing of BJP’s Hiren Patel, says ATS

OpIndia Staff -
The ATS has stated that accused have revealed that Hiren Patel's murder was ordered by Amit Katara, the brother of Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara and son of former MP Balulal Katara.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com