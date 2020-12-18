Friday, December 18, 2020
Home Law Contempt of Court case: Supreme Court issues notice to 'comedian' Kunal Kamra over his...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Contempt of Court case: Supreme Court issues notice to ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra over his tweets insulting the Judiciary

In one of his tweets, Kunal Kamra had provoked lawyers to stop using the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. He said, “Honour has left the building long back.”

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court serves notice to Kunal Kamra in the contempt case
Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Amar Ujala)
4

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India took up the petitions, seeking contempt of court proceedings against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra and ‘cartoonist’ Ranchita Taneja.

The Court noted that the Attorney General KK Venugopal had already granted notice to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra. The apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, issued a notice to Kamra and Taneja and has granted them the liberty to not appear-in-person.

It must be mentioned that the notice is returnable in 6 weeks. The Supreme Court had earlier decided to take up three contempt petitions against Kunal Kamra for hearing on the 17th of December. However, the court announced that it will pass its order on Friday.

AG KK Venugopal, granting his consent to initiate proceedings against Kamra said the tweets by Kamra, where he referred to the Supreme Court of India as Supreme Joke India, and said that humour has left the SC long ago, “were highly objectionable.” 

Kunal Kamra and his contemptuous tweets

Kunal Kamra has been making contemptuous remarks against the Judiciary in his bid to become a liberal ‘hero’ or a ‘martyr’. In one of his tweets, he had shown CJI Arvind Bobde the middle finger and in another, he had painted the Supreme Court in saffron colour to allege that it had become a puppet of the NDA Government.

In the first tweet, Kamra compared the Supreme Court to a Supreme Joke. In the next tweet, he wrote, “The pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of “National Interests” it’s time we replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo with Harish Salve’s photo.”

In the third tweet, he compared DY Chandrachud to “flight attendant serving champagne to first-class passengers after they’re fast-tracked through, while commoners don’t know if they’ll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.” In the last tweet, he provoked lawyers to stop using the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. He said, “Honour has left the building long back.”

Kamra had also posted a morphed image of the Supreme Court building giving it an Orange shade with the BJP flag hoisted in the Supreme Court’s entrance. Mumbai-based lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said that if the court did not take action based on the derogatory statements made by Kamra, his millions of followers will follow the same path and make reckless allegations when judgment is not in their favour.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Contempt of Court case: Supreme Court issues notice to ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra over his tweets insulting the Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
The apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, issued a notice to Kunal Kamra and Ranchita Taneja and has granted them the liberty to not appear-in-person.
Read more
Law

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: While a man was killed for Jai Shri Ram sticker on his bike, accused conspirator’s lawyer cites Ramayana in court

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Prasad stated that Natasha Narwal, who is accused in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, was privy to the principal conspirators
Read more
News Reports

The Print tries to brazen it out after quietly editing their report, gets called out again by IIT professor: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Prof. Agarwal accused the Print of misinterpreting the report by giving a spin to his original observation to imply that India had deliberately missed reporting cases.
Read more
Crime

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police’s Sachin Vaze arrests BARC COO, who had resigned in July, after he was ‘caught’ with WhatsApp messages to Republic TV CEO

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former COO of BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged 'Fake TRP' scam
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi wrote a letter to Nawaz Sharif condoling his mother’s death, recalling meeting in 2015: Here is what the letter said

OpIndia Staff -
The letter by Modi Modi was forwarded to daughter of Nawaz Sharif by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood-Drugs nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Karan Johar has been asked to give details of the viral video of a party in 2019 where allegedly drugs were consumed
Read more
Opinions

Importance of Integrity and Digitization of the Election Process in India in light of the history of ‘scientific rigging’ in elections in West Bengal

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Elections in West Bengal during CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have been marked by ‘scientific rigging’, but the EVMs have changed that
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com