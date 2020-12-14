The Supreme Court will take up three contempt petitions against Kunal Kamra for hearing on the 17th of December. Attorney General Kunal Kamra has already given his approval for contempt proceedings against the ‘comedian’.

Three contempt petitions against @kunalkamra88 to be taken up by the #SupremeCourt on Dec 17.



Attorney General KK Venugopal has already given his nod to the petitioners for initiating contempt proceedings against the comic artist for allegedly denigrating judiciary & judges. pic.twitter.com/eNuryd5MFE — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) December 14, 2020

Kunal Kamra has been making contemptuous remarks against the Judiciary in his bid to become a liberal ‘hero’ or a ‘martyr’. In one of his tweets, he had shown CJI Arvind Bobde the middle finger and in another, he had painted the Supreme Court in saffron colour to allege that it had become a puppet of the NDA Government.

AG KK Venugopal, granting his consent to initiate proceedings against Kamra said the tweets by Kamra, where he referred to the Supreme Court of India as Supreme Joke India, and said that humour has left the SC long ago, “were highly objectionable.”

Kunal Kamra gets ever closer to being a ‘liberal’ hero

A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal granted his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against far-left troll Kunal Kamra, the self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra had brazened it out saying that he will not retract or apologize for his abusive tweets that maligned country’s judiciary. Kunal Kamra then proceeded to play the martyr by saying that he would neither apologise nor pay fine if he is convicted in the contempt case that is yet to be filed against him.

Positioning himself to be some sort of a ‘victim’, Kamra tweeted, “No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space”. Amusingly, Kamra’s theatrics comes even before the initiation of contempt proceedings against him. Only the consent of the Attorney General has been granted, and the actual proceedings are yet to start in the court.

With this latest contempt proceeding against Kamra’s latest rant against the CJI, he seems to be inching one step closer to realising his dream of being a ‘liberal’ hero, who deliberately break the law and then position themselves as crusaders against a tyrannical system. Perhaps, his inspiration is Prashant Bhushan, who had done exactly the same and after being compared to Gandhi, had apologised and paid a Re. 1 fine to the court for his contemptuous tweets.