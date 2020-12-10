A ‘fact-finding’ committee of the CPI(M) has held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the death and destruction observed during the Delhi Riots. Furthermore, the ‘fact-finding’ committee in its report has objected to calling it a ‘riot’. Families of Muslim victims of the riots were present at the launch of the said report. The report was launched on Wednesday.

The report states, “On March 11, 2020, Mr Shah informed Parliament that he had been in constant touch with top police officials in Delhi, monitoring the situation. The question is, why was curfew not imposed from February 24, when violence escalated? Why was the army not deployed? Even the additional deployment of Delhi police and Rapid Action Force personnel was not only grossly inadequate, but also extremely delayed.”

“The role of the home ministry under Mr Amit Shah was in substantial measure responsible for the escalation of the violence,” it adds. “Shah dismissed the well-documented speeches by BJP leaders that called for shooting traitors or alleging that members of the minority community will invade homes of Hindus to rape and kill,” it states.

The CPI(M) also claimed that “it is incorrect to describe the communal violence as Delhi riots. ‘Riots’ describe a situation where both sides are equally participatory…. However, the offensive was from the Hindutva mobs while the other side, in the main, was desperately trying to save themselves from such attacks…. In almost all areas, there is video evidence of the police siding with the Hindutva mobs.”

The CPI(M) states further, “Then he went on to describe what he thought were the real hate speeches. He said that Congress leaders gave hate speeches on December 14, 2019, at a rally calling upon people to come out onto the streets because it was a do-or-die battle. With this, he not only sought to build the version that it was really the Opposition that incited violence, but more significantly, he blamed the minority community for the violence.”

Kismatoon, the mother of one of the victims who was present at the launch, said, “I could not even see my son; the police tortured him in the streets and later in the police station. His only fault was that he was a Muslim. I wish the police would have shot him; instead, the police tortured him and killed him. All I want now is justice.”

The CPI(M), whose members have a history of murdering political opponents, have chosen to blame Hindus for the riots at the national capital. Investigation into the Delhi Riots has revealed that there was a deep-seated conspiracy by Islamists to unleash violence at the capital to coincide with the official visit of US President Donald Trump.

Numerous arrests have been made in that particular regard by the Delhi Police. Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid and others are accused of conspiring to unleash violence in Delhi. A series of charge sheets have been filed in that regard and numerous arrests have been made.